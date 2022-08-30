ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Doggone inflation takes a bite out of Chewy's 2Q sales

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Online pet retailer Chewy Inc. on Tuesday reported a sales shortfall for its fiscal second quarter, a sign that even spending on dog treats and other pet accessories has fallen victim to inflation.

The company based in Dania Beach, Florida, also issued sales forecasts for its current quarter and fiscal year that fell below what Wall Street had been looking for. Chewy’s stock tumbled more than 9% in after-market trading.

Chewy’s disappointing sales results underscore how shoppers are cutting back on discretionary items — even pet products that were once considered recession-proof. The shortfall comes after pet-supply retailers enjoyed strong sales during the height of the pandemic, partly driven by people who acquired pets to keep them company during lockdowns.

But apparently, pet owners are also getting sticker shock from rising prices.

“Across the pet category, pricing escalated throughout the second quarter,” Chewy CEO Sumit Singh told industry analysts Tuesday. ”Consumers in the pet category responded to growing economic uncertainty by curtailing some of their purchase activity, leading to industrywide declines in unit volume.”

Singh said that even as consumers pull back in some areas, Chewy outperformed broader industry trends in essentials like food and healthcare.

Chewy reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter that ended July 31 after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.43 billion, a 13% increase from the year-ago period. However, the results came in below Wall Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.57 billion, according to FactSet.

The company said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.9 billion to $10 billion. That’s also below estimates for $10.25 billion, according to FactSet.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Designer Brands, Express, Chewy and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear and accessories retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Designer Brands added 1.8% in the premarket. Express (EXPR) – The apparel retailer's shares slid 4.7% in...
STOCKS
CNBC

Snap will lay off 20% of staff, report says

The layoffs will begin on Wednesday and affect certain departments including hardware and developer products. Snap recently said it would withdraw guidance for the current quarter. Snap is laying off 20% of its workforce, which equates to over 1,000 employees, according to a report published Tuesday by the Verge. The...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues

Lululemon’s winning streak continues.  The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading.  More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Lululemon jumps after it boosts outlook and posts strong earnings beat

Lululemon reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, even as consumers grapple with high inflation. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 and revenue of $1.87 billion. Inventories were up 85% compared to the same period last year. But the company said it was "under-inventoried" at the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Soar After Earnings and Revenue Beat in Q2

Lululemon shares got a lift Thursday afternoon after the company reported better-than expected results for the second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand reported that second quarter net revenues increased 29% to $1.9 billion versus an expected $1.77 billion. In North America, revenues increased 28%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.20 compared to $1.86 expected. Same store sales were up 23%. In the wake of the results, Lululemon raised its guidance for fiscal year 2022 and now expects net revenue in the range of $7.865 billion to $7.940 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to fall between $9.75 and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Chewy Inc
TechCrunch

Solid banks $63M for easier deployment of embedded fintech products

The San Mateo-based company works with fintech and vertical SaaS companies and offers banking, payments, cards and cryptocurrency products via easy-to-integrate APIs. We last profiled the company in 2020, before its name change, and after it had picked up both a $5.7 million seed and a $12 million Series A.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy