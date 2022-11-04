How to watch the NFL on CBS: week 9

We're in the midst of the 2022 NFL season, which means that watching the NFL on CBS is appointment viewing for football fans across the country every Sunday from now until the new year.

CBS is one of two US networks that carry all of the Sunday afternoon/evening NFL games each and every week — the NFL on Fox being the other. CBS primarily handles games involving AFC teams while Fox gets the NFC matchups, though there are a few crossovers and exceptions across the schedule.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on CBS to get your football fix this season.

How to watch the NFL on CBS

CBS is one of the four major US TV networks and as such it is required to be carried on all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages, meaning if you still pay for cable TV, then you automatically have access to your local CBS station. Local CBS stations can also be received for free by those who use a TV antenna.

If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services and have opted for a live TV streaming service, most of them include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

There is also a pure streaming option for watching NFL on CBS games — Paramount Plus . US subscribers can watch the NFL on Paramount Plus . The ad-free version of the streaming service allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, as does the ad-supported, but only for sporting events like NFL games on CBS.

Another option to stream your local CBS game is to sign up for NFL Plus . This new streaming service provides live streams of games available in your area, but only through your mobile phone or tablet.

If UK football fans are wondering where they can watch NFL games — since they don’t have CBS or the other US networks — they do have a couple of options. NFL games are shown in the UK on ITV, Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on CBS schedule: week 9

It's a NFL on CBS doubleheader for week 9 of the season, with a rematch from a classic playoff matchup from last season headlining things.

See the complete slate of games for the NFL on CBS week 9 below. Where you live is going to determine what games you get, so check out this NFL week 9 regional broadcast map to see what's in store for you this Sunday.

2022 NFL week 9 NFL on CBS schedule

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

NFL on CBS national game

The NFL on CBS national game for week 9 is a rematch of another Divisional round classic from last season, the Los Angeles Rams against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While this is just a regular season game, it may be almost as important for both teams as they look to rebound and boost their chances for a return trip to the playoffs.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams have not looked like themselves this season. They enter week 9 with a 3-4 record with one of the worst offenses in the league so far this season. Matthew Stafford is has thrown the second most interceptions in the league so far and the team overall has the second worst rushing unit; to make matters potentially worse, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with an injury that makes him questionable for the game. The lone bright spot has been the Rams defense, which ranks fifth overall in total yards allowed per game.

The only team worse at running the ball than the Rams is the Buccaneers. Though the Bucs have been better at passing the ball than the Rams, they still are in the bottom half of the league in overall offense. Despite a solid defense, the Bucs offense, still led by Tom Brady but featuring injuries elsewhere, hasn't been able to live up to its hype and the team has lost three straight games to drop them to a record of 3-5.

The winner of this game can get right back into the thick of their division races, while the loser is going to take a major hit in their hopes for a return trip to the playoffs.

