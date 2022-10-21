ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the NFL on CBS: week 7

By Michael Balderston
 4 days ago

We're in the midst of the 2022 NFL season, which means that watching the NFL on CBS is appointment viewing for football fans across the country every Sunday from now until the new year.

CBS is one of two US networks that carry all of the Sunday afternoon/evening NFL games each and every week — the NFL on Fox being the other. CBS primarily handles games involving AFC teams while Fox gets the NFC matchups, though there are a few crossovers and exceptions across the schedule.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on CBS to get your football fix this season.

How to watch the NFL on CBS

CBS is one of the four major US TV networks and as such it is required to be carried on all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages, meaning if you still pay for cable TV, then you automatically have access to your local CBS station. Local CBS stations can also be received for free by those who use a TV antenna.

If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services and have opted for a live TV streaming service, most of them include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

There is also a pure streaming option for watching NFL on CBS games — Paramount Plus . US subscribers can watch the NFL on Paramount Plus . The ad-free version of the streaming service allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, as does the ad-supported, but only for sporting events like NFL games on CBS.

Another option to stream your local CBS game is to sign up for NFL Plus . This new streaming service provides live streams of games available in your area, but only through your mobile phone or tablet.

If UK football fans are wondering where they can watch NFL games — since they don’t have CBS or the other US networks — they do have a couple of options. NFL games are shown in the UK on ITV, Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on CBS schedule: week 7

Another week, another slate of games of the NFL on CBS. With NFL on Fox getting the big afternoon game, CBS is just carrying a single game for markets across the country.

Check out the full schedule of games that make up the NFL on CBS lineup for week 7. What game you get depends on where you live, so check out this NFL week 7 regional broadcast map to see what games you're getting.

2022 NFL week 7 NFL on CBS schedule

  • Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm ET/10 am ET
  • Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans, 1 pm ET/10 am ET
  • Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm ET/10 am ET
  • New York Jets vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
  • Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

NFL on CBS national game

There is no official CBS national game this week, though the one that the most CBS stations across the country are going to carry is the Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys. It's a bit odd that this game is on CBS, considering both the Lions and Cowboys are NFC teams that typically play on Fox, but there's always a few scheduling quirks throughout the season.

