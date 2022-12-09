How to watch the NFL on CBS: week 14

We're in the midst of the 2022 NFL season, which means that watching the NFL on CBS is appointment viewing for football fans across the country every Sunday from now until the new year.

CBS is one of two US networks that carry all of the Sunday afternoon/evening NFL games each and every week — the NFL on Fox being the other. CBS primarily handles games involving AFC teams while Fox gets the NFC matchups, though there are a few crossovers and exceptions across the schedule.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL on CBS to get your football fix this season.

How to watch the NFL on CBS

CBS is one of the four major US TV networks and as such it is required to be carried on all traditional pay-TV cable subscription packages, meaning if you still pay for cable TV, then you automatically have access to your local CBS station. Local CBS stations can also be received for free by those who use a TV antenna.

If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services and have opted for a live TV streaming service, most of them include CBS as part of their standard channel lineup, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

There is also a pure streaming option for watching NFL on CBS games — Paramount Plus . US subscribers can watch the NFL on Paramount Plus . The ad-free version of the streaming service allows for live streaming of local CBS stations, as does the ad-supported, but only for sporting events like NFL games on CBS.

Another option to stream your local CBS game is to sign up for NFL Plus . This new streaming service provides live streams of games available in your area, but only through your mobile phone or tablet.

If UK football fans are wondering where they can watch NFL games — since they don’t have CBS or the other US networks — they do have a couple of options. NFL games are shown in the UK on ITV, Sky TV and the NFL Game Pass subscription service.

NFL on CBS schedule: week 14

The NFL on CBS slate of games for week 14 is just going to feature one game in each market, but every single one is a division rivalry game, which should ramp up the passion.

Get the complete NFL on CBS week 14 lineup below, including which CBS week 14 game your area is getting with this NFL week 14 regional broadcast map .

2022 NFL week 14 NFL on CBS schedule

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals, 1pm ET/10 am PT

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

NFL on CBS national game

There is no official national game for the NFL on CBS in week 14, but the largest audience is going to watch the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills game. The Bills are currently the one-seed in the AFC, but if they want to hold onto to that they are going to have to avenge their loss earlier this season against the Jets. As for the Jets, after losing two of three they are hoping to stay firmly in the playoff hunt with a win.

