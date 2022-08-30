Read full article on original website
Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home that was built on site of plantation where HIS ancestors were slaves throughout mid 1800s
An Air Force veteran has discovered that a home he bought in Virginia two years ago with his family used to be a plantation site where his ancestors were enslaved in the 19th century. Fred Miller, 56, purchased the 10.5-acre property, known as Sharswood in the 1800s, for more than...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the world
John Janeway and his wife GertrudeCredit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. The Guinness World Records lists the greatest age difference between a married couple as 63 years.
'I Faked Everything': WWII Vet, 98, Honored for Tricking Nazis with Illusions in 'Ghost Army'
It's never too late to celebrate America's heroes. Manny Frockt, 98, was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Saturday for the U.S. Army veteran's role in deceiving the Nazis with illusions during World War II, ABC affiliate WPBF reported. Frockt was a member of the "Ghost Army," a once-secret...
TODAY.com
17-year-old National Guard soldier — who served with twin — dies after training incident
In Fort Jackson, South Carolina, a trainee died less than one week after collapsing during a physical training exercise for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. WIS, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, reported that Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, 17, collapsed during the training on August 20 and was taken to a local hospital off the base by Fort Jackson EMS. Five days after she was taken to the hospital following her medical emergency, Cahoon was pronounced dead.
Parents of murdered soldier continue fight to have him buried at Arlington
Richard Collins III, who was Black, was stabbed to death while visiting friends at the University of Maryland in 2017 days after being commissioned as a second lieutenant. His parents won’t him buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Pakistani former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and told FBI informants he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US pleads guilty to terrorism charge
A former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and threatened to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge. Muhammad Masood, a 30-year-old Pakistani doctor, was arrested in 2020 after he told paid FBI informants about his terror plans. Court records...
americanmilitarynews.com
Imprisoned former Army Ranger who led terrifying bank robbery asks judge to set him free
A former U.S. Army Ranger serving a 44-year prison sentence for leading a terrifying takeover robbery at a Tacoma bank, then ordering a hit on the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted him, has asked a judge to set him free. Luke Elliott Sommer claims he’s a changed man after nearly...
More than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers have been living in barracks with mold problems, and the Army is scrambling to get them new places to live
Fort Bragg plans to relocate over 1,100 soldiers from "substandard conditions," but the process will take some time, according to Army leaders.
VA to toxic-exposed veterans: File your claim now
Toxic-exposed veterans with one of the illnesses presumed to be caused by their service should immediately file their claim and visit their nearest VA Medical Center or Veterans Center to seek medical care and get into the VA medical system.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army veteran hero killed while trying to stop active shooter
A U.S. Army veteran was one of two people killed by an active shooter at a grocery store in Oregon on Sunday after he charged the gunman and helped put an end to the attack. 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr. was among two people fatally shot when a gunman entered a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. In a statement, the Bend Police Department said Surrett attempted to disarm the active shooter in “a heroic act for which we are so thankful for.”
americanmilitarynews.com
17-year-old Nat’l Guard soldier who served with twin sister dies after collapsing during physical training
A 17-year-old died earlier after collapsing during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was training with her twin sister for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She collapsed on Aug. 20 during a training exercise. Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a...
Navy Times
Fort Carson soldier booted after stealing camper from first sergeant
There’s nothing like feeling the wind in your high and tight during a joyride in a $70,000-plus camper to make you feel alive. Unless, of course, it ends with your expulsion from the U.S. Army. That’s what happened to one Army specialist stationed near Fort Carson, Colorado, who was...
Preying on Patriots—Scams More Likely to Target Troops, Vets
Go Navy Tax Services seemed like a great option for sailors looking for help during tax season. Situated just outside the gates of Naval Base San Diego, one of the country’s biggest Navy bases, it was local, it was convenient, it was specifically focused on helping Navy members with their taxes—and best of all, it was free.
