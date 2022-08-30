ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

TODAY.com

17-year-old National Guard soldier — who served with twin — dies after training incident

In Fort Jackson, South Carolina, a trainee died less than one week after collapsing during a physical training exercise for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. WIS, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, reported that Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, 17, collapsed during the training on August 20 and was taken to a local hospital off the base by Fort Jackson EMS. Five days after she was taken to the hospital following her medical emergency, Cahoon was pronounced dead.
Daily Mail

Pakistani former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and told FBI informants he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US pleads guilty to terrorism charge

A former Mayo Clinic researcher who pledged allegiance to ISIS and threatened to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge. Muhammad Masood, a 30-year-old Pakistani doctor, was arrested in 2020 after he told paid FBI informants about his terror plans. Court records...
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran hero killed while trying to stop active shooter

A U.S. Army veteran was one of two people killed by an active shooter at a grocery store in Oregon on Sunday after he charged the gunman and helped put an end to the attack. 66-year-old Donald Ray Surrett Jr. was among two people fatally shot when a gunman entered a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. In a statement, the Bend Police Department said Surrett attempted to disarm the active shooter in “a heroic act for which we are so thankful for.”
The War Horse

Preying on Patriots—Scams More Likely to Target Troops, Vets

Go Navy Tax Services seemed like a great option for sailors looking for help during tax season. Situated just outside the gates of Naval Base San Diego, one of the country’s biggest Navy bases, it was local, it was convenient, it was specifically focused on helping Navy members with their taxes—and best of all, it was free.
