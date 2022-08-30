Read full article on original website
States ranked by extensiveness of adult Medicaid dental coverage
The CareQuest Institute for Oral Health nonprofit recently launched an online tool giving insight into the extensiveness of adult Medicaid dental coverage in each state. The Medicaid Adult Dental Coverage Checker was launched in partnership with the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute, Center for Health Care Strategies and the National Academy of State Health Policy, according to an Aug. 30 news release.
5 best, worst states for dental access
Several Southern states struggle with a lack of access to dental care, according to a survey from orthodontics company Byte. The survey, conducted in June, consists of 1,107 people ages 18 to 83. It uses the patient-to-dentist ratio using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Read more about the methodology here.
Guardian Dentistry Partners expands in 3 states
Miami-based Guardian Dentistry Partners recently added several dental practices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. The practices that joined the DSO are Adams & Cheek Dentistry in Raleigh, N.C.; the office of Ed Hull, DDS, in Charlotte, N.C.; Reafield Dental in Waxhaw, N.C.; Hi-Tech Family Dentistry in Easley, S.C.; and Opelika (Ala.) Dental Arts.
4 dental groups expanding in Florida
Several dental partnership groups have recently added practices in Florida. 2. Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added Florida Dental Centers, which has five locations in the state. 3. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners added Fort Lauderdale-based Stanton Smiles, its first Florida partner. 4. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable...
