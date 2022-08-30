ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
beckersdental.com

States ranked by extensiveness of adult Medicaid dental coverage

The CareQuest Institute for Oral Health nonprofit recently launched an online tool giving insight into the extensiveness of adult Medicaid dental coverage in each state. The Medicaid Adult Dental Coverage Checker was launched in partnership with the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute, Center for Health Care Strategies and the National Academy of State Health Policy, according to an Aug. 30 news release.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersdental.com

5 best, worst states for dental access

Several Southern states struggle with a lack of access to dental care, according to a survey from orthodontics company Byte. The survey, conducted in June, consists of 1,107 people ages 18 to 83. It uses the patient-to-dentist ratio using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Read more about the methodology here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersdental.com

Guardian Dentistry Partners expands in 3 states

Miami-based Guardian Dentistry Partners recently added several dental practices in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. The practices that joined the DSO are Adams & Cheek Dentistry in Raleigh, N.C.; the office of Ed Hull, DDS, in Charlotte, N.C.; Reafield Dental in Waxhaw, N.C.; Hi-Tech Family Dentistry in Easley, S.C.; and Opelika (Ala.) Dental Arts.
WAXHAW, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
beckersdental.com

4 dental groups expanding in Florida

Several dental partnership groups have recently added practices in Florida. 2. Sarasota, Fla.-based Dental Care Alliance added Florida Dental Centers, which has five locations in the state. 3. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Imagen Dental Partners added Fort Lauderdale-based Stanton Smiles, its first Florida partner. 4. Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care opened an Affordable...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy