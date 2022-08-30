ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

WTAP

Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna authorities make two arrests in drug investigation

VIENNA — Two people were arrested Friday morning after the Vienna Police Department served a search warrant at 3101 Sixth Ave. where there was suspected drug actvity, the police department said. Officers found items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances, which included an amount of suspected...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly man arrested following barricade situation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
Your Radio Place

A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Scioto Co. man faces drug trafficking charges following raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Scioto County man is in jail today after officers responded to a drug overdose at his home on Monday. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Jay Costelli of Portsmouth has been charged with felony drug possession and drug trafficking. Following the overdose, the...
wchstv.com

Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
meigsindypress.com

One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity

RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death

PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
WTAP

One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sentenced to prison for stolen property crime

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced Thursday to prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property that included passing a bad check for a vehicle from a Ripley dealer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

No injuries in fire at corner of 5th and Avery in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Fire Department received a call at 6:44 p.m. Thursday that there was a fire at Burgers and Pizza at 398 Fifth St. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said no injuries were reported. “Everybody was out when we got here,” he said. “A passerby saw the...
