WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna authorities make two arrests in drug investigation
VIENNA — Two people were arrested Friday morning after the Vienna Police Department served a search warrant at 3101 Sixth Ave. where there was suspected drug actvity, the police department said. Officers found items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances, which included an amount of suspected...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly man arrested following barricade situation
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
Ohio man facing drug trafficking charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to […]
WHIZ
Three suspects arrested in Guernsey County in connection to auto theft
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol Thursday announced the arrests of three people in connection to an auto theft. Authorities said on Wednesday, August 31, around 9:12 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Hickle Road in Valley Township, Guernsey County. When troopers...
Your Radio Place
A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. man faces drug trafficking charges following raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Scioto County man is in jail today after officers responded to a drug overdose at his home on Monday. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Jay Costelli of Portsmouth has been charged with felony drug possession and drug trafficking. Following the overdose, the...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre jurors visit more scenes linked to crime, including trailers where Rhodens died
WAVERLY, Ohio — Scenes from a shocking series of crimes that happened more than 6 years ago are now etched in the minds of jurors who will decide the fate of accused killer George Wagner IV. Investigators said the 30-year-old, along with his brother, Jake, and their parents, Billy...
WKRC
"Have to kill me first:" Judge allows message from Rhoden victim in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The Pike County massacre, one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio history, is finally going to trial next week, but there were a few last-minute decisions on what prosecutors can tell the jury, including a key piece of evidence from the social media account of one of the victims.
wchstv.com
Man indicted in Scioto County shooting that injured woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a shooting earlier this summer that injured one person in Scioto County. Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under a disability and improperly discharging a firearm, court officials said.
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death
PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
WTAP
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sentenced to prison for stolen property crime
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced Thursday to prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property that included passing a bad check for a vehicle from a Ripley dealer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to...
Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
WTAP
Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - President Biden Declared this week as overdose awareness week. This comes as Wednesday was observed as international overdose awareness day. In a White House release, Biden said having the week will give us the opportunity to recommit ourselves to addressing this epidemic. Local law enforcement agencies...
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
No injuries in fire at corner of 5th and Avery in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Fire Department received a call at 6:44 p.m. Thursday that there was a fire at Burgers and Pizza at 398 Fifth St. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said no injuries were reported. “Everybody was out when we got here,” he said. “A passerby saw the...
