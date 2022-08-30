Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Exclusive Golf Estate Sophisticated Cottage Style Design
This exquisite custom home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota enjoys tranquil views of Bearpath Golf Course. The luxury cottage style house is a Keith Waters designed home overlooking the 12th hole. The exterior is a sophisticated cottage style home, and the interior features a contemporary elegant decor. The interior spaces —...
howafrica.com
Barber Turned Serial Entrepreneur Building A ‘Black Mecca’ In North Minneapolis With A $50M Plan
Houston White is a serial entrepreneur with a number of ventures to his credit. He is a hairstylist, a coffee purveyor, a fashion designer and a real estate developer. White operates his businesses in Minnesota, where people of color make up 20% of the working-age population, but only 10% of business owners.
fox9.com
National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Photo of the Week | All smiles at the Black Out Business Gala
(l-r) Kimerlie Geraci, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Tina Schleif were all smiles at the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce’s (MBCC) Black Out Business Gala. The event, presented by Wells Fargo and held on August 27 at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, raised funds for MBCC’s new 10,000 Black businesses program.
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
St. Louis Park collectibles store receives potentially rare photo album
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Gold and Silver became the unassuming place where history and TikTok met in a big way this week. The owner of the store, Evan Kail, said he did not expect what he had in possession to become an international phenomenon. Kail,...
Twice The Happy With “Pineapple Express” THC Ice Cream
Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota. According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop...
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor entering Twin Cities market
Floor & Decor, the fast-rising flooring retailer, plans to open its latest location on Sept. 7. Located in Maple Grove, Minn., the warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Mandy Stratton, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
KARE
A soul food experience on a stick: Soul Bowl celebrates first State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minnesota — When Chef Gerard Klass found out Soul Bowl would be at the Minnesota State Fair this year, he knew one of the menu items had to include something on a stick. "We just wanted to do something that represents us and the food that we...
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Minnesota
Bloomington is a suburban city just 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis and 20 miles south of St. Paul, Minnesota. Bloomington sits on the Minnesota and Mississippi River’s north bank. A bustling suburb where 85,225 residents call home. It is optimally placed near the larger Fortune 500 company headquarters...
Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley
Rendering of the Bodega 42 Fresh Market and Homeshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar now under construction in Apple Valley. Courtesy of the City of Apple Valley. The entrepreneur behind the popular Andale Taqueria and Mercado in Richfield is bringing a new Mexican food market and restaurant to the Twin Cities.
'It's my Disneyland' | State Fair super fan hasn't missed a day — or a new food item — in 5 years
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — For many, the Minnesota State Fair is a fun time. For others it might be a beloved tradition. For Bryan Quammen, it's something more. "It's my Disneyland," said Quammen. "It's my 12 days of paradise every year." And for the Maple Grove native, he really...
Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness
The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?
When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
ccxmedia.org
Restaurant Week in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park’s Restaurant Week is a great time to visit your favorite restaurant, or check out a new one! And since the city is home to over 100 restaurants, you’re sure to find something you’ll like, especially since many of them are offering great specials. Restaurant Week runs Sunday, September 11th through Saturday the 17th. For the list of participating restaurants go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/restaurant-week.
Fast Casual
Sweet Paris entering Minnesota
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is opening four stores in Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, increasing the chain's store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 in various stages of development. Behind the Minnesota deal is a group of partners with over 55 years...
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
fox9.com
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
fox9.com
A toast to the end of an era: David Fong's restaurant closes doors in Bloomington
Wednesday marks the end of an era for popular Chinese restaurant David Fong's in Bloomington, Minnesota. For 64 years, the Bloomington eatery has been woven into the fabric of the community. In our Maury's Stories segment, we take a look at how generations of customers are saying so long to David Fong's.
