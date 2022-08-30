ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Exclusive Golf Estate Sophisticated Cottage Style Design

This exquisite custom home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota enjoys tranquil views of Bearpath Golf Course. The luxury cottage style house is a Keith Waters designed home overlooking the 12th hole. The exterior is a sophisticated cottage style home, and the interior features a contemporary elegant decor. The interior spaces —...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Photo of the Week | All smiles at the Black Out Business Gala

(l-r) Kimerlie Geraci, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Tina Schleif were all smiles at the Minnesota Black Chamber of Commerce’s (MBCC) Black Out Business Gala. The event, presented by Wells Fargo and held on August 27 at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, raised funds for MBCC’s new 10,000 Black businesses program.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor entering Twin Cities market

Floor & Decor, the fast-rising flooring retailer, plans to open its latest location on Sept. 7. Located in Maple Grove, Minn., the warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Mandy Stratton, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Northside
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Minnesota

Bloomington is a suburban city just 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis and 20 miles south of St. Paul, Minnesota. Bloomington sits on the Minnesota and Mississippi River’s north bank. A bustling suburb where 85,225 residents call home. It is optimally placed near the larger Fortune 500 company headquarters...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?

When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Restaurant Week in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park’s Restaurant Week is a great time to visit your favorite restaurant, or check out a new one! And since the city is home to over 100 restaurants, you’re sure to find something you’ll like, especially since many of them are offering great specials. Restaurant Week runs Sunday, September 11th through Saturday the 17th. For the list of participating restaurants go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/restaurant-week.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Fast Casual

Sweet Paris entering Minnesota

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is opening four stores in Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, increasing the chain's store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 in various stages of development. Behind the Minnesota deal is a group of partners with over 55 years...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy