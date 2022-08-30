The Fall programs at Rupert United Methodist Church will begin Sept. 11, with the welcoming of the Rupert United Methodist Church new pastor, Reverend Brenda Sene and her husband, Dennis King. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service at 11:00 a.m.followed by fellowship time in the Fellowship Hall. This Sunday will also be the saying of goodbye and transferring of the pastoral care, from Reverend Dave Horning to Reverend Brenda Sene.

RUPERT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO