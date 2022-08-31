ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikhail Gorbachev: Timeline of the Soviet leader’s era and the collapse of the USSR

By Aisha Rimi
 4 days ago

The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Mikhail Gorbachev , has died at the age of 91 after a serious illness.

Mr Gorbachev, who became the head of the Societ Party in 1985, is best known for ending the Cold War, removing the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bringing about the reunification of Germany.

As we look back at the Russian leader who changed history , here are some key moments of the Gorbachev era:

March 1985

Mr Gorbachev, aged 54 and the youngest member of the Politburo – the principal policymaking committee of a communist party – became the General Secretary of the Communist Party. He launched a programme of perestroika (restructuring) and glasnot (openess) to move the country out of political and economic stagnation.

April 1986

An explosion at Chernobyl nuclear reactor spreads a radioactive cloud across Europe. Soviet authorities admit it only three days later, raising doubts about the commitment to glasnot.

October 1987

Prominent Russian reformer Boris Yeltsin clashes with Mr Gorbachev over the pace of the state’s restructure and leaves the ruling Politburo.

December 1987

Mr Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan sign the first treaty to cut nuclear arsenals in Washington. All Soviet and US intermediate-range missiles are to be dismantled.

October 1988

Mr Gorbachev consolidates power by becoming chairman of the executive committee of the Supreme Soviet, the national legislature.

November 1989

Popular revolutions sweep away communist governments in East Germany and the rest of Eastern Europe. The Soviet Union makes no attempt to intervene as its satellite regimes fall.

December 1989

Mr Gorbachev and US President George H.W. Bush, at a summit in Malta, hail the end of the Cold War.

February 1990

The Communist Party surrenders its guaranteed monopoly of power. Parliament agrees to give Mr Gorbachev an executive presidency, with a big increase in powers. Pro-reform demonstrators hold huge rallies across the Soviet Union.

October 1990

East and West Germany unite after intensive six-power negotiations in which Mr Gorbachev plays a key role. The Soviet parliament approves plans to abandon Communist central planning of the economy in favour of a market economy. Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

November 1990

Parliament empowers Mr Gorbachev to issue decrees in almost all sectors of public activity. The first draft of a Union Treaty proposed by Gorbachev gives substantial powers to the 15 republics, but four - Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Georgia - refuse to sign.

March 1991

A referendum produces an overwhelming majority for preserving the Soviet Union as a “federation of equal sovereign republics” but six republics boycott the vote.

April 1991

The Warsaw Pact of East European nations disbanded

June 1991

Boris Yeltsin is elected president of Russia

19 August 1991

Citing Mr Gorbachev’s alleged ill health, his deputy Gennady Yanayev takes over as president of the head at the hardline Communist junta. A state of emergency is declared in some areas. Estonian parliament declares independence.

21 August 1991

The coup collapses, destroying the conservative caucus at the centre and giving a huge boost to separatists in republics. The Latvian parliament declares independence.

24 August 1991

Gorbachev resigns as leader of the Communist Party, orders the seizure by the state of its property, bans it from all state organisations and suggests it dissolve itself. The Ukrainian parliament declares independence. Within weeks, all but Kazakhstan and Russia have done the same.

6 September 1991

Soviet supreme legislature recognises the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Congress scraps the 1922 Union Treaty and hands power to an interim authority pending the signature of the treaty for a voluntary Union of Sovereign States.

8 December 1991

Russia, Ukraine and Byelorussia proclaim the Commonwealth of Independent States with no role for a central authority or Gorbachev. At first, he resists new order and refuses to resign but slowly comes around to accepting the inevitable.

25 December 1991

Gorbachev resigns as president of the Soviet Union, which is formally dissolved the following day.

Additional reporting by Reuters

The Independent

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills.Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue. Russia’s war against Ukraine led Sweden, along with Finland, to take the historic step of applying to join NATO. That step has reassured many, and is so uncontested it hasn't been an issue in the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
