Benzinga
California Governor Signs Legislation Seeking to Extend Diablo Canyon Power Plant Operations to Support Statewide Grid Reliability
Plant Would Serve as a Reliable, Low-Cost, Carbon-Free Bridge While State Brings New Renewable Resources Online. PG&E is Committed to the Highest Levels of Safety, Performance and Security at DCPP. Following approval by the California State Legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed Senate Bill 846 into law, seeking to extend...
