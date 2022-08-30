Read full article on original website
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Kennewick Fire: Emergency Calls Climb
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department says they responded to 16% more emergency calls in 2021. Fire Chief Chad Michael says they are on track to respond to 17% more calls in 2022 with the year not yet over. Michael says that could mean a 23% rise combined over two years. Michael says the reasons for the increased number of calls are multiple, but a big reason is the population growth that we've seen in the Tri-Cities. That's also combined with the end of pandemic restrictions, where Chief Michael says a number of patients wanted to stay away from hospitals so they could avoid coming into contact with Covid-19 patients. Michael says they are prepared to handle the increase in the calls and are looking at ways they can be more effective in their response.
Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More
Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?
We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change. The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo...
