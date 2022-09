The SLOHS football team is hyped for the first home game of the season. Photo courtesy of newspaper adviser Scott Nairne. The San Luis Obispo High School football team is preparing for their first home game at their new stadium tonight! The football field was under construction all last year so the home games were at Morro Bay. The team and the fans missed out on the excitement of games at home, so they’re getting hype for the Holt Stadium opening game.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO