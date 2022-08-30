Carroll R. Smith of Morris passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Robert and Lyla (Anderson) Smith. Carroll was born June 12, 1940, in Sparta, Wisconsin. He was a graduate from Devry College. Carroll married Marian Barlow on July 21, 1962, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Carroll owned North Center Rug Company in Chicago for over 40 years until his retirement in 2000. After his retirement Carroll and Marian moved to Morris in 1987, where they opened and ran R Quest Kennels. Together they trained dogs professionally. Carroll competed in Field Trials with his dogs and his dog Quest is in the Bird Dog Hall of Fame in Tennessee. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was a proud member of the American Legion post #294 and John Martin Steele VFW post #6049.

