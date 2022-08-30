Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Carroll R. Smith of Morris 1940 - 2022
Carroll R. Smith of Morris passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the age of 82. He was the son of the late Robert and Lyla (Anderson) Smith. Carroll was born June 12, 1940, in Sparta, Wisconsin. He was a graduate from Devry College. Carroll married Marian Barlow on July 21, 1962, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Carroll owned North Center Rug Company in Chicago for over 40 years until his retirement in 2000. After his retirement Carroll and Marian moved to Morris in 1987, where they opened and ran R Quest Kennels. Together they trained dogs professionally. Carroll competed in Field Trials with his dogs and his dog Quest is in the Bird Dog Hall of Fame in Tennessee. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was a proud member of the American Legion post #294 and John Martin Steele VFW post #6049.
wcsjnews.com
Mark A. Matteson of Morris 1947 - 2022
Mark A. Matteson of Morris passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on July 29, 1947, in Morris, the son of the late Dale and Ester (Ganz) Matteson. Mark was a graduate of Coal City High School, class of 1966. After high school Mark joined Local 150 and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. In his retired years, he still “worked” as a mechanic on landscaping equipment. He was always outside working on some machine or another, for himself or someone else, always willing to lend a hand. Mark married Diane Sutton in 1968. They had celebrated 54 years of marriage.
wcsjnews.com
Several Illinois Libraries Awarded Grants
Several libraries in Illinois were recently awarded grants. Illinois Secretary of State Spokesperson Henry Haupt said the grants range from $3,000 to $125,000. Your browser does not support the audio element. Three libraries in our area received grants. The Wilmington Public Library District received $13,000 to meet ADA requirements inside...
wcsjnews.com
Four People Injured in Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
Four people were injured in a three vehicle crash that occurred in Minooka around 10:20 this morning. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said the accident involving an ambulance along with two other vehicles occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and McLindon Road. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 2nd
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 63-year-old, Lamarris Creal, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
wcsjnews.com
Coroner's Office Releases Name of Barge Crew Member
The Will County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a missing barge crew member that was found dead by first responders on the Des Plaines River shoreline around 11 a.m. on August 30th. The Channahon Fire Protection District was called to the area of Interstate 55 and Des...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 33-year-old, Jonathan Castillo, on a Kankakee County warrant. He...
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Potato Festival Coming Up
Channahon Village President Missy Schumacher was a guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming Potato Festival and the potatoes being celebrated are not the kind you might think. Your browser does not support the audio element. The potato festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 17th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Environmental Recycling Agreement
Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz spoke with WCSJ about a recent Environmental Recycling Agreement with Environmental Recycling & Disposal President Jay Ipema. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz added that they’ll also be repeating the same cup recycling process, at this year’s Fall Fest.
wcsjnews.com
Recent Survey Shows 60 Percent of Coal City Residents Oppose To Having Park District
Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz spoke with WCSJ recently about results from a Parks Facility and Programming Survey that was commissioned by the Coaler Citizen’s Committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz said the survey contained a number of questions as well as True False...
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Woman Sentenced For Stealing From The Channahon Methodist Church's Pre-School
A 40-year-old Minooka woman was sentenced in a Will County court case in August. Kelly Shaeffer pled guilty to Theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school or church, a class one felony. The Channahon Police Department in July of 2020 said Shaeffer stole $53,000 from the Channahon Methodist Church's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured & Arrested Following Train/Vehicle Crash
One person was injured after a train/vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. on August 31st. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Vint, 31, of Mazon Illinois was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol following a traffic crash involving a train in the area of Reed Road and Gorman Road.
wcsjnews.com
Construction of New Morris Water Tower Will Cost Over $4 Million
The Morris Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a bid for the construction of a new water tower. Morris Mayor Chris Brown, committee member Julian Houston and Water & Sewer Foreman Al Siron spoke about the bids. Siron said the water tower will look similar to others in Morris. Earlier this...
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris No Longer Taking Credit Card Payments Via Phone or at City Hall
The City of Morris announced they will no longer be able to take credit card payments over the phone or at the clerk's office. That will begin on September 6th. City officials say you can make a payment using their automated payment system by calling 815-513-0055 or by paying online at morrisil.org.
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Man Sentenced in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms & Explosive Devices
A Grundy County man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday. John Feeney, 32, of Minooka pled guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 150 months or 12 and half years in prison.
Comments / 0