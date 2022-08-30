Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
Amazon loses bid to scrap historic union win at Staten Island warehouse
Amazon's efforts to undo the results of a historic union win at a Staten Island warehouse have fallen short, as a hearing officer for a federal labor board on Thursday rebuffed Amazon's objections to the election. The decision is a victory for organizers in what could be a very long...
NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change
A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules
Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
A push to cap NYC broker fees gets new life as rents — and commissions — skyrocket
New York State Senator Jabari Brisport speaks, in April, to a crowd gathered to protest rent increases and aggressive evictions, and support of tenant rights. Last year, Brisport introduced legislation that would have pushed the rental commission fees onto property owners if they were the ones who hired the agents. Three years ago, New York was on the verge of limiting broker fees for prospective tenants. Why did a once-popular proposal to cap the fees vanish? [ more › ]
manhattantimesnews.com
“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
nysportsday.com
Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition
Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Volunteers to work with Sanitation Department to help Labor Day weekend cleanup
A three-day weekend is great unless you end up with more work later in the four-day week.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Here’s what $10,000 in canceled student loan debt could get you in NYC
Student loans have been plaguing New Yorkers for a long time, keeping many from getting ahead financially for decades. Now, there’s some hope—the Biden Administration announced that it would provide families “breathing room” with a three-part plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt to eligible Americans (those who make less than $125,000). Pell Grant recipients could see up to $20,000 forgiven.
Jersey City opens applications for first time homebuyer program
Jersey City has announced the city is opening applications for their first time homebuyer program, which will award grants to assist low to moderate-income residents looking to buy a home in the city. Titled the Golden Neighborhood Homeownership Program, the program provides financial assistance with down payments for a home...
Rent prices soar as landlords make up for lost profits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As more individuals move to the city than before the pandemic, rental rates in New York City are still rising rapidly with no end in sight. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is nearly $4,000. That’s a 4% increase in the last month and an almost 40% […]
State, city working to prevent flooding on major NY roadways
NEW YORK -- It's been almost a year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded our thoroughfares, sweeping up dozens of cars in its wake.CBS2's Ali Bauman investigated how the state and city are working to prevent these roads from becoming rivers again.Hundreds of cars were as good as driftwood last year when remnants of Ida flooded our vital roadways, including the Bronx and Saw Mill River parkways and Major Deegan Expressway, but to prevent these thoroughfares from flooding again, we have to understand why they flooded in the first place."The sewers aren't big enough to handle these volumes of...
Goodbye Big Allis? NYC’s largest power plant sets course for 100% renewable energy
The Ravenswood Generating Station in Astoria, photographed from Roosevelt Island. Ravenswood Generating Station is a central piece of the city's energy supply — primarily by burning natural gas and fuel oil. Gothamist toured the facility to learn about its new plan to go green. [ more › ]
Here are the most expensive NYPD lawsuits from this year
NYPD cars with sirens on the street With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory. [ more › ]
Sales of manufactured homes are skyrocketing; here’s why
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They’re compact, single family homes small enough to be built in a factory – inclusive of all typical single-family amenities but minus the walk-in closets and other largesse bells and whistles. It’s not your extravagant HGTV dream house and definitely not an address with acres of property behind it, but thanks to several years of an ultra-competitive, low-inventory housing market, manufactured construction is once again back in fashion.
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
philstockworld.com
‘Sanctuary City’ NYC Buckles As Migrant Hotel, Intake Center Plans Fall Apart
Now, the Department of Homeless Services tells the NY Post that it’s abandoned a plan to operate an intake and processing center for the new arrivals, alongside a 600-room shelter at the ROW NYC hotel on 8th Ave. in Midtown – a yet-to-open facility that was supposed to be up and running two weeks ago.
