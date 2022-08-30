BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night. Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program. Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 after halftime to turn a close game into a rout. “It was good for us to not have everything go our way early on,” Dykes said. “We showed some grit and never blinked.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO