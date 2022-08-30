Read full article on original website
How First-Time Head Coaches have Fared at Oklahoma
From Tom Stidham to Bud Wilkinson, from Barry Switzer to Bob Stoops, OU coaches making their head coaching debut have had mixed results. Brent Venables is next.
Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations
Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
AthlonSports.com
UTEP vs. Oklahoma Football Prediction and Preview
A new era in Oklahoma Sooners football begins on Saturday afternoon when Brent Venables makes his debut as OU head coach against the UTEP Miners. Following Lincoln Riley's shocking departure for USC in November, Venables returned to Norman to take over a storied program where he served as defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011. Fixing a beleaguered defense is just part of the challenge now facing the former Clemson assistant as the Sooners look to rebuild a roster that saw defections on both sides of the ball in the offseason.
Venables, No. 9 Oklahoma open season against UTEP
The man who helped build dominant defenses in 26 years as an assistant coach at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson will make his head coaching debut Saturday when ninth-ranked Oklahoma hosts UTEP.
UCLA vs. Bowling Green Week 1: How to Watch, Game Info Betting Odds
The Bruins and Falcons are going head-to-head in the heat, kicking off their 2022 college football seasons.
TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night. Dykes took over for longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson after spending the last four seasons at SMU, where he revived the program. Maybe it was the delayed start — about 35 minutes due to lightning in the area — but the Horned Frogs couldn’t get much going early. Once they did, the Buffaloes couldn’t stop their speed. The Horned Frogs outscored Colorado 31-7 after halftime to turn a close game into a rout. “It was good for us to not have everything go our way early on,” Dykes said. “We showed some grit and never blinked.”
247Sports
Texas Tech vs. Murray State game predictions
Texas Tech opens the season against Murray State 7 p.m. (CT) Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. The Red Raiders are listed as 34.5 favorites over the Racers by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning. Texas Tech vs. Murray State. When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Jones...
3 UTEP Miners that could cause problems for the Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma finally straps up their pads on Saturday to take on a UTEP Miners team coming in off a 31-13 week zero loss to North Texas. UTEP struggled to compete in the second half, allowing UNT to score 17 unanswered points and unable to do anything offensively in the second half.
College Football World Reacts To 'Best Fan Base' News
In honor of Week 1 finally arriving, FOX Sports held a poll to determine the best fans in college football. On Wednesday, the final results were unveiled. Believe it or not, Texas Tech won FOX Sports' poll by just 3.4 percent of the vote. Overall, the Red Raiders received more...
