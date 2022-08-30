Read full article on original website
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Sweep NKU and Weekend Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, OH. – No. 22 WKU Volleyball's defense shined in Saturday's sweep of Northern Kentucky, wrapping up the Hampton Inn Invitational, tallying up 10 blocks and held NKU to a .085 hitting percentage on the match. Lauren Matthews and Kenadee Coyle struck for double-digit kills, tallying 11 while...
WKU Athletics
WKU Soccer Faces Off Against Belmont Sunday Afternoon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will host Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex. WKU (2-2-1) vs. Belmont (1-1-2) Sunday, Sept. 4 | 1 p.m. | Free admission. WKU Soccer Complex. Watch: HSSN on Facebook | Live Stats. WKU Notes. The Lady...
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Wrap up Foothills Invite
OXFORD, Ala. – WKU Cross Country wrapped up action at the Foothills Invitational on Friday evening at the Choccolocco Park Sports Complex. The women's team placed 6th in the 4k race, while the men's squad finished fifth in the 5k. The women's squad was led by Rylee Evens and...
WKU Athletics
Seaich's Goal Leads WKU Soccer in a 1-0 Shut Out of Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer (2-2-1) handed Kentucky (4-1-0) its first loss of the season with a 1-0 win against the Wildcats on Thursday night at the WKU Soccer Complex in front of one of the largest crowds in the Complex's history. "The crowd was absolutely electric," said...
