Saint Ann, MO

spotonillinois.com

Three inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10

Alton tennis player Lillian Schuler won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 24 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

296 deaths recorded in Illinois after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

There were 425 deaths with heart disease listed as the underlying cause reported in Illinois during the week ending July 23, a 2.4 percent increase over the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending July 23, there were 2,090 deaths... ★ FURTHER...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Metro East meat markets say current prices are stable

Nearly two-thirds of Americans - 61% - plan to celebrate Labor Day weekend by grilling or barbecuing, according to Numerator.com. More than a quarter of consumers plan to buy grilling materials and 94% expect to make purchases specifically for the holiday, with the majority of those... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
INDUSTRY
spotonillinois.com

Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
