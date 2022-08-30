Waking up in the ski lodge was one of the greatest feelings I’ve had a in a long time. I felt noticeably refreshed and eager to tackle the White Mountains—knowing I wouldn’t be doing it solo helped. Wake up time was 5:30, and I was surprised to see Margaritaville had already beaten me to getting up when I saw her already in the living room. The first shuttle to the trailhead wasn’t until 8:00, so we had a good number of hours before we had to be really ready. Everyone in the lodge eventually woke up, and we all spoiled ourselves to the gas station market next door that served great breakfast. A female hiker named WIC (Women in Charge) bought me a breakfast sandwich after she heard about my traumatizing day yesterday.

