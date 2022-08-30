Read full article on original website
I woke on day 71 along the Mack’s Inn Alternate, which would take me through the community of Island Park instead of West Yellowstone. The walk was smooth and along a dirt road. Miles came quickly, and by mid morning we were resupplying at the local grocery and enjoying Subway sandwiches. Cleansweep surprised me with a tall can of beer on the way out of town. It was hot along the dirt road, and the cool beverage was welcome. That evening we bushwacked through a grassy canyon to reconnect to the official CDT. Not a bad day overall – we managed to resupply and charge our batteries, but still hiked a modest 31 miles.
A Foggy Franconia Ridge
Waking up in the ski lodge was one of the greatest feelings I’ve had a in a long time. I felt noticeably refreshed and eager to tackle the White Mountains—knowing I wouldn’t be doing it solo helped. Wake up time was 5:30, and I was surprised to see Margaritaville had already beaten me to getting up when I saw her already in the living room. The first shuttle to the trailhead wasn’t until 8:00, so we had a good number of hours before we had to be really ready. Everyone in the lodge eventually woke up, and we all spoiled ourselves to the gas station market next door that served great breakfast. A female hiker named WIC (Women in Charge) bought me a breakfast sandwich after she heard about my traumatizing day yesterday.
