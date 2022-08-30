ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoncitybook.com

FotoFest Pops Up at River Oaks District with Eye-Catching Two-Week Exhibit

RIVER OAKS DISTRICT and the Houston contemporary arts organization FotoFest have teamed up to present a stunning two-week exhibition of fine print photography by a diverse group of international and Texas-based artist photographers. Curated by FotoFest and installed in an open space next to Veronica Beard on Westheimer, the exhibit...
Celeb Chefs Bake Up Secret — and Free! — New Cupcakes for Crave

AWARD-WINNING HOUSTON bakery Crave just announced a collaboration with some of the city’s most notable chefs to create new cupcake flavors, which will launch throughout the month of September. Enlisting the help of chefs Hugo Ortega and Ruben Ortega of H Town Restaurant Group, Anita Jaisinghani of Pondicheri, and...
