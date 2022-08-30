ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
