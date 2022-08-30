Read full article on original website
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Florida Man with ‘American Horror Story’-Inspired Face Tattoos Arrested for Allegedly Leaving at Least 3 Different Dead Animals at Memorial for Parkland Shooting Victims
A Florida man was arrested for allegedly placing dead animals on a memorial to the victims of the Parkland school shooting massacre. Robert Mondragon, 29, stands accused of three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, violating a risk protection order, and violating his probation on five previous battery and indecent exposure charges, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held without bond in a North Broward County jail.
Memphis jogger abducted on street, bundled into SUV is billionaire heiress
The Tennessee teacher who had been kidnapped while jogging early Friday morning is actually the heiress to a billion-dollar company.
Police: 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. Officers administered first aid and the teen was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, police later said in a news release. ...
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
