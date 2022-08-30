A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. An altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and she was shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROBBINS, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO