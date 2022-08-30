ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Falls, NC

Standoff ends with one in custody

A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
Woman fatally shot in altercation

A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. According to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields, the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. An altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and she was shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
Fayetteville police investigating after body found: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a death after a body was found on Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 9 a.m., Fayetteville police officers say they responded to the 7700 block of Raeford Road in reference to a deceased male behind a dumpster. UPDATE: Police...
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
County Crime Report: Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
