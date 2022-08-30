ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hereisoregon.com

Fall’s visual arts shows feature Native perspectives, new respect for textiles

This fall sees a flurry reopenings, with spaces and organizations refreshed, rebranded, and even redirected. Annual seasonal highlights include Portland Textile Month in October with its associated events and exhibitions, and, kicking things off, PICA’s Time-Based Art Festival — this year is its 20th — which runs Sept. 8-18. Additional threads to follow in shows that open this season: work by groups that have been traditionally underrepresented and mid-century design, among others. Here is an even dozen to get you started.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Shoji Summer Marketplace, tours and workshops to add to your late summer calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Leach Botanical Garden Tour: Various dates and times through September. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, habitat restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
WEST LINN, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Woodburn counseling center provides fully bilingual, bicultural therapy

Edgar Hernenio Garcia says that beginning counseling at OYEN Emotional Wellness Center helped save his life. Garcia, who lives in Portland, only speaks Spanish, and the language and cultural barriers he faced when moving from Guatemala to Oregon made adjusting to his new life difficult. After encountering an array of...
WOODBURN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy