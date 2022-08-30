Read full article on original website
Rachel Prince
4d ago
I have pictures with 2 of my fave wrestling personalities and even then I felt mad weird asking for a pic. I couldn't be bold enough to do what this person did.
Reply
3
mike
2d ago
The rich doesn’t know how to act around normal people. If you don’t want the attention then do drive that colorful car. He wanted the attention, got it and he didn’t know how to a t
Reply(1)
2
Related
LeBron James Shares Message For Steph Curry
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed love to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry
Shaquille O’Neal squashed beef with Alonzo Mourning by apologizing for being hypocrite before they were Miami Heat teammates
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed how he and Alonzo Mourning ended their beef during O’Neal’s Miami Heat tenure. “I had beef with Alonzo Mourning,” O’Neal said. “And then when he came to the Miami Heat, I had to sit him down and apologize. I said, ‘You know what Alonzo, I was a hypocrite. I never knew you was this great.’ Alonzo Mourning is a great dude.”
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Gallinari played for the Atlanta Hawks last season, and he signed with the Boston Celtics this summer.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Brittany Renner Reveals How Much Child Support She Gets From PJ Washington
When a woman has a child with a man who is financially secure, regardless of how much money she makes, she will face some sort of criticism. Brittany Renner's relationship with Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington unraveled for a worldwide audience as their romance, pregnancy, parenthood, and breakup was put on display for a global audience. Renner faced backlash after it was learned that she met Washington when he was a teenage college basketball star when she was 26, and it is something that she continues to defend, most recently on the Tonight's Conversation podcast.
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TMZ.com
DaBaby Posts GIF After NOLA Show Canceled for Low Ticket Sales
DaBaby may not have sold enough tickets to put on a show in New Orleans, but he seems to be taking it in stride ... laughing it off with a social media GIF. The rapper was supposed to perform at the Smoothie King Center Friday, but the show was canceled after he reportedly could only sell 500 tickets for the 14,000-seat venue. Of course, Twitter went into a frenzy, poking fun at the rapper ... and he surprisingly joined in.
Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After The Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to many reports on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the news came out, Kevin Love sent out a tweet.
Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
The major price Lakers star LeBron James will have to pay if he wants to play with sons in NBA, per Jalen Rose
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that his dream is now to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Right now, though, there has been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar potentially also playing on the same team with his second son, Bryce, who himself is two years younger than Bronny.
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA・
Comments / 8