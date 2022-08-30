MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on gun charges after he reportedly threatened to use a gun during an argument near Warner Park Thursday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. Victims reportedly told police the man tried to start a fight with them and then pulled out a gun and threatened to use it.

