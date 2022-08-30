Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Suspect tried picking a fight before pulling a gun, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to pick a fight with multiple people before pulling out a gun. According to a Madison Police Department report, when officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Windsor Park, they were told the 38-year-old man seemed to want to provoke a fight.
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
x1071.com
Man found guilty in Madison woman’s 2021 murder
MADISON, Wis. — A 52-year-old man charged with killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side last year on the Fourth of July was found guilty of intentional homicide Friday evening, online court records show. After just over five hours of deliberation following a four-and-a-half day trial, a...
Police: Madison man who threatened to use gun during argument on north side arrested on gun charges
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man on gun charges after he reportedly threatened to use a gun during an argument near Warner Park Thursday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue just before 9:50 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun. Victims reportedly told police the man tried to start a fight with them and then pulled out a gun and threatened to use it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents of 11-month-old who died from overdose last year arrested, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — The parents of an 11-month-old child who died last summer from an overdose were arrested Friday on child neglect charges, the Madison Police Department said. In an incident report, police said the 32-year-old woman and 25-year-old man each face a tentative felony charge of neglecting a child (exposure to a controlled substance/drug abuse leading to death) as a party to a crime.
x1071.com
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified as Cambridge man
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on a ramp from the interstate to the Beltline earlier this week. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 61-year-old Robert A. Kripps of Cambridge. According to the medical examiner’s report, Kripps died of injuries he suffered in a crash that happened when he...
x1071.com
Platteville Woman Arrested On Trespassing Charge
A woman from Platteville was arrested Wednesday on a trespassing charge. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway I in New Diggings Township around 2pm Wednesday where 52 year old Susan Redfearn of Platteville was arrested for Trespassing. Redfearn was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she was booked and later released.
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of two teens outside Madison McDonald’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Madison’s north side. According to the Madison Police Department, Jamari Mondie was booked Monday on counts of attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
nbc15.com
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
nbc15.com
Name released of man killed in I-90 crash near the Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Cambridge man who died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck along I-90. The man was identified as Robert Kripps and the preliminary medical examiner’s report confirmed his death was the result of injuries he sustained in the crash.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Good samaritan has gun pulled on him
A caller told police dispatch around 11:30 p.m. Monday that he noticed an SUV had a taillight out in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive. When the caller approached the driver to tell him about the taillight, the driver pulled a gun out and pointed it at the caller. The driver allegedly said not to (expletive) with him. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
x1071.com
Rock County man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Eshawn Reed, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing crack cocaine and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug...
Comments / 0