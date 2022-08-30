ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
leisuregrouptravel.com

Beach Blanket Bliss on the ‘Coast’ of Indiana

Explore the shore of Lake Michigan, a sandy slice of paradise less than an hour from downtown Chicago. The Indiana Dunes is the state’s top tourist destination. Frolicking at the Indiana Dunes is all about sinking your toes into silky soft sand, playing in the waves, and hiking up “mountains” that offer sweeping panoramas of a vast blue “ocean” that is Lake Michigan. From the beach or atop the dunes you can see the mighty skyline of Chicago some 30 miles away.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
GRANGER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Photos: Slicers vs. Valparaiso

(VALPARAISO, INDIANA) - Valparaiso used drives of 80, 78, 62, 73, and 33 yards, along with a pick six on the way to a 42-3 over LaPorte at Viking Field Friday night. On the other hand, the Slicers made several trips into Valparaiso territory but only mustered three points on a 36-yard field goal by Jack Doty in the second quarter. Read Chip Jones' game report here.
VALPARAISO, IN
rv-pro.com

Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC

ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
NAPPANEE, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be near his son at Lurie's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An entire town comes together to help one of their own.CBS 2 first told you about Miles Dickerson last week. He was born premature seven weeks ago and is being cared for at Lurie Children's Hospital.Now, city workers in Crown Point, Indiana are making sure their colleague can be at his son's side. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a story you'll see Only on 2. "He's still improving. He's still gaining weight. He's tolerating his medications. His nutrition is going up." Dave Dickerson is talking about his son Miles. Dave is a Crown Point Indiana firefighter and...
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store

(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Smoothie King Opens in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - A new chain beverage maker has just opened in La Porte. Smoothie King began serving the public today at its new location off Pine Lake Ave. at NewPorte Landing. Taylor Haney, a district manager for nine Smoothie King locations in Indiana and Illinois, said various smoothies...
LA PORTE, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Antique Sports Car Burned in Barn Fire

(La Porte County, IN) - The owner of some classic sports cars is probably having difficulty coping with losing the vehicles in the La Porte County fire. The late Saturday morning fire was on County Road 500 West between La Porte and Westville. According to LaPorte County Police, a lawn...
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Lightning Bug Music Festival 2022

Blues, folk and Americana music are in the air at the Lightning Bug Music Festival. This year's dates are September 8 and 9 at Valparaiso's Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Rd. #8507. After a 4-year hiatus, festival president John Westbrook says there will be an additional stage, camping, interactive art...
