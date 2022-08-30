Read full article on original website
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner's Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Beach Blanket Bliss on the 'Coast' of Indiana
Explore the shore of Lake Michigan, a sandy slice of paradise less than an hour from downtown Chicago. The Indiana Dunes is the state’s top tourist destination. Frolicking at the Indiana Dunes is all about sinking your toes into silky soft sand, playing in the waves, and hiking up “mountains” that offer sweeping panoramas of a vast blue “ocean” that is Lake Michigan. From the beach or atop the dunes you can see the mighty skyline of Chicago some 30 miles away.
WNDU
Tony Sacco's is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Photos: Slicers vs. Valparaiso
(VALPARAISO, INDIANA) - Valparaiso used drives of 80, 78, 62, 73, and 33 yards, along with a pick six on the way to a 42-3 over LaPorte at Viking Field Friday night. On the other hand, the Slicers made several trips into Valparaiso territory but only mustered three points on a 36-yard field goal by Jack Doty in the second quarter. Read Chip Jones' game report here.
rv-pro.com
Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC
ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Crown Point firefighter gets donated time off to be near his son at Lurie's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An entire town comes together to help one of their own.CBS 2 first told you about Miles Dickerson last week. He was born premature seven weeks ago and is being cared for at Lurie Children's Hospital.Now, city workers in Crown Point, Indiana are making sure their colleague can be at his son's side. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has a story you'll see Only on 2. "He's still improving. He's still gaining weight. He's tolerating his medications. His nutrition is going up." Dave Dickerson is talking about his son Miles. Dave is a Crown Point Indiana firefighter and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
hometownnewsnow.com
Smoothie King Opens in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A new chain beverage maker has just opened in La Porte. Smoothie King began serving the public today at its new location off Pine Lake Ave. at NewPorte Landing. Taylor Haney, a district manager for nine Smoothie King locations in Indiana and Illinois, said various smoothies...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
hometownnewsnow.com
Antique Sports Car Burned in Barn Fire
(La Porte County, IN) - The owner of some classic sports cars is probably having difficulty coping with losing the vehicles in the La Porte County fire. The late Saturday morning fire was on County Road 500 West between La Porte and Westville. According to LaPorte County Police, a lawn...
nwi.life
Legacy Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting Lake County and honors the retirement of Carolyn Saxton
On Friday, August 19, Legacy Foundation held its 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Nearly 300 Northwest Indiana residents gathered to celebrate 30 years of community impact and the retirement of Carolyn Saxton, Legacy Foundation's President & CEO of eight years. Carolyn passed the baton...
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center's effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House
(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
22 WSBT
Lightning Bug Music Festival 2022
Blues, folk and Americana music are in the air at the Lightning Bug Music Festival. This year's dates are September 8 and 9 at Valparaiso's Sunset Hill Farm, 775 Meridian Rd. #8507. After a 4-year hiatus, festival president John Westbrook says there will be an additional stage, camping, interactive art...
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
