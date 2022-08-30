KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets

Read full article on original website
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
kcur.org
He could have been a basketball star. Now this Kansas City coach is training the next generation
On a muggy Sunday evening in a community center gym, Marcus Walker sits alone on the stage, patiently waiting for trainees to arrive. “You come in here, there’s no air conditioning. You have creaks in the floor. It's just an older building. But the reason why I love it so much is it keeps you humble,” said Walker.
bluevalleypost.com
Life Time health club replaces offices in revised plan for Overland Park Sears site
A previously proposed office space and daycare are out, and a new fitness club is in the revised plan for the former Sears site at 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. What’s happening: Klover Architects on Thursday hosted a neighborhood meeting via Zoom to lay its latest iteration...
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
KCTV 5
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to create temporary, city-run campsite behind Johnny’s Tavern for those experiencing homelessness
Two years since the City of Lawrence decided to allow camping on public property in the downtown area, the city is planning to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and relocate people to that area. The Lawrence City Commission will receive information about the plan as part...
lawrencekstimes.com
Flyover planned for KU football’s first game of the season
A flyover is planned as the Jayhawks open their football season Friday evening with a game against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech. A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. “The flyover will...
flatlandkc.org
Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape
The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KU Sports
As Kansas’ RBs draw ‘a lot of buzz,’ coaches enter season trying to keep them productive
Devin Neal is aware of what Kansas' coaching staff has been able to achieve over the years with a strong rushing attack. So, as he considers the situation the Jayhawks find themselves in this season, with five running backs whom they believe have the ability to be significant contributors, Neal can't wait to get back out on the field.
Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
KU Sports
Ground and pound: Kansas runs for six touchdowns, scores two others in rout
For months, coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas football team have talked about a renewed sense of confidence owing to the way they finished last season. They used those performances as motivational speeches, recruiting pitches and talking points about the direction they believe they are heading. And while Friday's season...
KU Sports
Matt Tait: In opening night win, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels proved worthy of all of that confidence he flashed in the offseason
One of the biggest questions I had for the Kansas football coaches heading into the first week of the 2022 season was what Jalon Daniels’ ability to hold off Jason Bean in the QB race during camp did for their view of the junior starter. Bean, you might’ve heard,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported
A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
kclibrary.org
Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
Kansas basketball: Coaches pick Allen Fieldhouse as nation's best atmosphere
Allen Fieldhouse has received plenty of love as college basketball’s best environment. And the latest flowers came from college coaches who were asked to vote on which arenas have the best environments in college hoops. As part of the “Candid Coaches” series, around 100 coaches were asked to answer...
