ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU seeking design firm to develop concept plans for football stadium, events center project near 11th and Mississippi streets

By Story by Chad Lawhorn
KU Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Football
KCTV 5

Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#University System#Design#American Football#The University Of Kansas
lawrencekstimes.com

Flyover planned for KU football’s first game of the season

A flyover is planned as the Jayhawks open their football season Friday evening with a game against the Golden Eagles of Tennessee Tech. A-10C aircraft will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. “The flyover will...
LAWRENCE, KS
flatlandkc.org

Big Plan to Cover Downtown’s South Loop Taking Shape

The proposed South Loop Link, an ambitious plan to cover four blocks of the disruptive downtown freeway loop with a park, is taking a big step forward with Port KC assuming a lead role in implementing the project. The public development agency has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Protests in NOTO over Docking State building demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future of an iconic building in the heart of Topeka will soon be determined. Members of Plains Modern, an architecture preservation group, gathered at the North Topeka Art District’s Artsplace today in protest. People are upset with lawmaker’s plans to remove floors from the Docking State Office Building. The building, which […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
TOPEKA, KS
KU Sports

Ground and pound: Kansas runs for six touchdowns, scores two others in rout

For months, coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas football team have talked about a renewed sense of confidence owing to the way they finished last season. They used those performances as motivational speeches, recruiting pitches and talking points about the direction they believe they are heading. And while Friday's season...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported

A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
LAWRENCE, KS
KRMS Radio

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kclibrary.org

Who Were the Muehlebachs and Why is Their Name Everywhere?

“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy