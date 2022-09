The City of West Hollywood invites residential property owners in West Hollywood to apply for the West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program, which is a new affordable housing initiative to incentivize property owners to create an affordable rental unit on a single-family or multifamily property. The program offers comprehensive assistance for financing, designing, permitting, and constructing a new ADU in the City of West Hollywood. The program is also offering low interest loans (up to $150,000) to design and build ADUs via conversion of existing accessory structures, new construction, or on multifamily developments in the City. Conversion projects include converting an existing garage or other on-site structure; new construction includes ground-up or prefabricated modular units; multifamily development includes detached or attached, conversion, or new construction.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO