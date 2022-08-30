Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County showcased at Municipal Business League meeting
Recently Mrs. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds attended the Annual Meeting of the Metropolitan Business League at the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian, Virginia. During the meeting, Brunswick County was showcased as the newest MBL location, as they expand and establish their footprint in rural Southside Virginia. Since January, our county...
WDBJ7.com
BeeBee’s Spot restaurant opens in South Boston as takeout only
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new takeout-only restaurant just opened it’s doors in South Boston. BeeBee’s Spot celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning. Brandon Coleman partnered with his friend Jamal Early and other family members to open the made-from-scratch restaurant in his hometown.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
wakg.com
Number of Bear Sightings in Halifax County Drop
After numerous bear sightings in Halifax County and South Boston over the past month it appears that some of the bears have moved back into the woods. Local leaders give credit for that migration to the citizens who heeded wildlife experts’ suggestion of moving trash cans inside or weighing the tops down, removing bird feeders, and taking measure to protect crops. According to the Gazette Virginian one of the bears was shot recently near Halifax. A property owner elected to shoot the bear after nonaggressive measures to scare the bear off failed. The bear was invading a chicken coop on the property. Virginia allows the shooting of bears if they are damaging livestock or property. An investigation into that shooting was conducted and ruled justified by the Virginia Department of Game. Bear sightings tend to increase in the fall and according to wildlife experts there have always been bears in the area normally not as close to the town.
thenewsprogress.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital workers awarded scholarships
Twice a year, Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary awards hospital employees with a $500 scholarship toward furthering their education through the Tree of Love – Elizabeth T. Moseley Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is funded by community donations made to the “Tree of Love” in memory of, in honor of, or as a military salute to a loved one. Recipients must meet certain criteria, such as being employed by VCU Health CMH for at least a year, providing a letter of recommendation from their department director, maintaining a 3.0 GPA or greater, and writing a 100-word essay on how the scholarship would enhance their lives. The degree or certification pursued must enhance the employee’s capabilities in a position at the hospital.
Someone swiped Bob the Cat from Sutherland store: 'We’re all upset'
Where is Bob the Cat? The feline fixture at Sutherland Slip In gas station on Route 460 for more than a decade is missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments in August. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Kenyatta Booth of Lawrenceville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer. Ray Burton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with misdemeanor...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
Augusta Free Press
Child dies, two others critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
Comments / 0