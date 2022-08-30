Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20206 To, Tackles, (4 Games) 201911 To, Tackles, (played in 5 games) RS SR and 2-year performer who appeared in all games over ’20 and ‘21 seasons at AZSU, a transfer from American River College in Sacramento who has above-average height and weight. Plays in run downs and red zone situational plays. Is an above-average athlete in the team’s dime defense. Pesefea, when in the red zone, plays the 4 tech, when outside of the red zone plays 0 and with gap containment to the weak side. He reacts to plays in the red zone, with the responsibility of gap control. However, outside of the red zone he makes an effort to apply pressure to the QB and pursue the ball carrier. Pesefea draws a significant number of double teams. He battles through those double teams by utilizing his size to push the pocket and move laterally if necessary. The probability of being double-teamed increases on run plays and inside the red zone. His above-average strength helps him maintain blocks when clogging gaps, however his inability to maintain balance fighting through double teams is often a result of leaning forward into the opposing blocker instead of extending his arms to establish control and move the lineman out of his pathway to pursue the ball carrier. His balance deficiencies can be attributed to his tendency to drop his head while bull-rushing. Pesefea needs to improve his upper and lower body strength which will impact his ability to control OL properly as a gap control NT and will improve his ability to execute a bull rush at the next level.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO