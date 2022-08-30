ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jamare Edwards, DL, James Madison

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202010 GP, 5 Solo, 30 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SCK, 1 PBU, 1 FF. Jamare transferred to JMU after 5 years at Marshall, 3 of which as a starter. He aligns all along the defensive line in a multiple front defensive scheme and has even aligned as a stand-up OLB. Lines up most frequently as a 3-tech. Possesses average height and poor weight by NFL standards with a thick frame and above-average arm length with a strong upper body. He is a very versatile player who can be very productive at all positions. Good AA. He is really twitched-up and has a lightning fast get-off, often winning with speed. Has above-average bend, contact balance, and hand usage to blow by blockers. Average at disengaging from blocks. If he doesn’t win with speed initially, he tends to get locked up. Does not have a wide array of counter moves. Against the pass, he pretty consistently applies pressure both up the middle and off the edge, often just barely missing a sack. Against the run, he does an average job against doubles, but doesn’t have great lower body strength. Can win with speed to make plays in the backfield. Does an average job of reading the play. Above-average at walling off blockers due to his length and upper body strength.
NFL Transactions for September 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Falcons placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DE Marlon Davidson, OT Jalen Mayfield, and TE John Fitzpatrick on I/R. Falcons signed DB Abdullah Anderson, LB Nick Kwiatkowski and OL Colby Gossett. Falcons claimed OT Chuma Edoga and DT Matt Dickerson off waivers. Bills signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Tautala Pesefea Jr., DT, Arizona State

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20206 To, Tackles, (4 Games) 201911 To, Tackles, (played in 5 games) RS SR and 2-year performer who appeared in all games over ’20 and ‘21 seasons at AZSU, a transfer from American River College in Sacramento who has above-average height and weight. Plays in run downs and red zone situational plays. Is an above-average athlete in the team’s dime defense. Pesefea, when in the red zone, plays the 4 tech, when outside of the red zone plays 0 and with gap containment to the weak side. He reacts to plays in the red zone, with the responsibility of gap control. However, outside of the red zone he makes an effort to apply pressure to the QB and pursue the ball carrier. Pesefea draws a significant number of double teams. He battles through those double teams by utilizing his size to push the pocket and move laterally if necessary. The probability of being double-teamed increases on run plays and inside the red zone. His above-average strength helps him maintain blocks when clogging gaps, however his inability to maintain balance fighting through double teams is often a result of leaning forward into the opposing blocker instead of extending his arms to establish control and move the lineman out of his pathway to pursue the ball carrier. His balance deficiencies can be attributed to his tendency to drop his head while bull-rushing. Pesefea needs to improve his upper and lower body strength which will impact his ability to control OL properly as a gap control NT and will improve his ability to execute a bull rush at the next level.
