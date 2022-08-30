Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton was severely burned in a freak cooking accident
Former small school cornerback Antonio Hamilton is lucky, after suffering severe burns in a cooking accident, according to TMZ Sports. The Cardinals cornerback will be placed on the Non-Football Injury list missing four games after the injury. The six-year veteran entered the league in 2016 from South Carolina State University...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
21 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft were already cut | 56 UDFAs made the roster
Every year there are NFL Draft picks that do not make a 53-man roster. This year, however, we wanted to break down every player released and talk about the undrafted guys that made a roster. We broke down the draft picks and found out that 21 players were released from...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jamare Edwards, DL, James Madison
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202010 GP, 5 Solo, 30 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SCK, 1 PBU, 1 FF. Jamare transferred to JMU after 5 years at Marshall, 3 of which as a starter. He aligns all along the defensive line in a multiple front defensive scheme and has even aligned as a stand-up OLB. Lines up most frequently as a 3-tech. Possesses average height and poor weight by NFL standards with a thick frame and above-average arm length with a strong upper body. He is a very versatile player who can be very productive at all positions. Good AA. He is really twitched-up and has a lightning fast get-off, often winning with speed. Has above-average bend, contact balance, and hand usage to blow by blockers. Average at disengaging from blocks. If he doesn’t win with speed initially, he tends to get locked up. Does not have a wide array of counter moves. Against the pass, he pretty consistently applies pressure both up the middle and off the edge, often just barely missing a sack. Against the run, he does an average job against doubles, but doesn’t have great lower body strength. Can win with speed to make plays in the backfield. Does an average job of reading the play. Above-average at walling off blockers due to his length and upper body strength.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons placed LB Deion Jones, CB Isaiah Oliver, DE Marlon Davidson, OT Jalen Mayfield, and TE John Fitzpatrick on I/R. Falcons signed DB Abdullah Anderson, LB Nick Kwiatkowski and OL Colby Gossett. Falcons claimed OT Chuma Edoga and DT Matt Dickerson off waivers. Bills signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Tautala Pesefea Jr., DT, Arizona State
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20206 To, Tackles, (4 Games) 201911 To, Tackles, (played in 5 games) RS SR and 2-year performer who appeared in all games over ’20 and ‘21 seasons at AZSU, a transfer from American River College in Sacramento who has above-average height and weight. Plays in run downs and red zone situational plays. Is an above-average athlete in the team’s dime defense. Pesefea, when in the red zone, plays the 4 tech, when outside of the red zone plays 0 and with gap containment to the weak side. He reacts to plays in the red zone, with the responsibility of gap control. However, outside of the red zone he makes an effort to apply pressure to the QB and pursue the ball carrier. Pesefea draws a significant number of double teams. He battles through those double teams by utilizing his size to push the pocket and move laterally if necessary. The probability of being double-teamed increases on run plays and inside the red zone. His above-average strength helps him maintain blocks when clogging gaps, however his inability to maintain balance fighting through double teams is often a result of leaning forward into the opposing blocker instead of extending his arms to establish control and move the lineman out of his pathway to pursue the ball carrier. His balance deficiencies can be attributed to his tendency to drop his head while bull-rushing. Pesefea needs to improve his upper and lower body strength which will impact his ability to control OL properly as a gap control NT and will improve his ability to execute a bull rush at the next level.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hula Bowl lands 19 players on a 53-man roster with another 14 landing on practice squads
Thirty percent of the Hula Bowl roster has made an NFL team! That is huge for the Hula Bowl All-Star game. Last year, NFL Draft Diamonds worked directly with the game as their scouting staff. We are so happy to announce that 19 of our players landed on a 53...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
393 football players on the 53-man rosters are Undrafted Free Agents | 23% of the League are undrafted
Cut down days are over, and there still could be some moves but as of right now there are 393 football players on NFL rosters that were undrafted. That is pretty impressive because there are 1696 total players in the NFL not including I/R or practice squads. Making an NFL...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Bills WR Stefon Diggs gives out backpacks, gift cards and holds huge events at Buffalo Shooting Site
The Buffalo Shooting at Tops Supermarket was a tragic and hateful crime that took many lives. Stefon Diggs the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver knows the impact that it left on the community and wanted to return to the site and do something special. Diggs arrived and held a huge...
Comments / 0