Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
dailytrib.com
BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait
Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
El Arroyo to open second location in New Braunfels in late 2023 at Rockin' R River Rides
Paige and Ellis Winstanley are expanding the El Arroyo business with another location set to open in late 2023 in New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Paige and Ellis Winstanley, the couple behind the famous Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo and its accompanying merchandise line, have partnered with Justin and Sarah Holliday to open a second El Arroyo restaurant at the Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years. Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S....
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
KSAT 12
Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location. Burger Boy’s sixth location — and first outside of the city limits — opened on August 31.
austinmonthly.com
How to Dress for Game Day, According to Loreal Sarkisian
Named a style icon in Austin Monthly’s 2022 Best of ATX awards, Loreal Sarkisian knows how to achieve the most memorable game day looks. Here, the professional wardrobe stylist and wife of Longhorn football head coach Steve Sarkisian gives her top five tips for what to wear to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during home games this fall.
austin.com
You Don’t Want To Miss The Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
A stunning light display is opening soon at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and this is one exhibit you do not want to miss! Bruce Munro’s Field of Light will officially open to the public on September 9. Here’s everything you need to know about Field of Light!...
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
"SA don't play about them boat rides."
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn
Reclaimed wood is a building craze these days, both because of the character and history it can bring to a structure and its sustainability. The builder of a 1998 ranch home now for sale in Kerrville appears to have been ahead of the curve. The two-bedroom, two bath house reinforces...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
San Antonio Italian eatery Allora to take over sister concept Arrosta, offer dinner and table service
When it opened in February of this year, Arrosta served up counter-service lunch and coffee.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas
Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
