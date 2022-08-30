ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

El Arroyo to open second location in New Braunfels in late 2023 at Rockin' R River Rides

Paige and Ellis Winstanley are expanding the El Arroyo business with another location set to open in late 2023 in New Braunfels. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Paige and Ellis Winstanley, the couple behind the famous Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo and its accompanying merchandise line, have partnered with Justin and Sarah Holliday to open a second El Arroyo restaurant at the Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Braunfels, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
New Braunfels, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
George Strait
Person
Trent Tomlinson
austinmonthly.com

How to Dress for Game Day, According to Loreal Sarkisian

Named a style icon in Austin Monthly’s 2022 Best of ATX awards, Loreal Sarkisian knows how to achieve the most memorable game day looks. Here, the professional wardrobe stylist and wife of Longhorn football head coach Steve Sarkisian gives her top five tips for what to wear to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during home games this fall.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Grand Ole Opry#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales listed among 10 oldest towns in Texas

Gonzales is a diverse, unique and historical city, that hometown citizens rightly are proud to call home. Many may be unaware that the city is actually among the oldest cities in Texas. In a recent story online, the city was named as No. 9 on the Top 10 oldest cities in the state.
GONZALES, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy