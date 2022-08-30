Read full article on original website
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
Rotherham 1-1 Watford: Vakoun Bayo earns point for Hornets
Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford. Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game. Skipper Richard Wood scored...
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Premier League betting: Back Harrison Reed shots at 13/2 and 40/1 weekend acca - Jones Knows
Our tipster Jones Knows is investing in Fulham to pepper Tottenham with plenty of shots and has a 40/1 accumulator to ponder. We are back in business thanks to Harvey Elliott's beautiful, beautiful left peg. The 3/1 on him to score against Bournemouth was a double stakes play so we managed to land six points of profit there to take us back into the black.
Preston 0-1 Birmingham: Maxime Colin hits winner as North End defence is finally breached
Preston's unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham's cross. The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with...
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City: Leon Bailey equalises for home side after Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games
Manchester City missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after Leon Bailey rescued a 1-1 home draw for Aston Villa to cancel out Erling Haaland's 10th goal in six games. Haaland followed up back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest with a second-half goal at Villa...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
Premier League hits and misses: Ivan Toney and Ben Chilwell stake claims for World Cup spots with England but VAR dominates
The introduction of VAR has unsurprisingly failed to remove all questionable incidents from the game, but this was a weekend where the technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel backs striker to break No 9 curse and 'create his own history'
Thomas Tuchel has backed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to "create his own history" and break the No 9 curse at Chelsea. Chelsea completed a £10m Deadline Day deal for Aubameyang, reuniting the 33-year-old with his old Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel. Aubameyang scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Dortmund,...
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Dan James: Fulham set to sign Leeds winger who is having a medical at Craven Cottage
Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Leeds winger Daniel James, who is having a medical at the west London club. The deal is not yet done and is no longer dependent on any potential Leeds incomings. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the...
Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m
Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
AFC Dunstable defender Alasan Ann on how he helped to save Hertford Town's Potchu Mendes Calucane's life
Non-League player Alasan Ann has relived the moment he helped save an opponent's life by administering CPR and using a defibrillator last weekend - and has called the moment "a wake-up call" for all clubs. The AFC Dunstable defender - who works full-time as a senior physiotherapist at Watford General...
Karen Carney: Former Lionesses star and Sky Sports pundit to lead review into women's football in England
Karen Carney has been appointed to lead a review of women's football in England. The aim of the review is to ensure the sustainable growth of the women's game at elite and grassroots level and build on the Lionesses' success in winning the European title earlier this summer. Which WSL...
UEFA・
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond '100 per cent confident' club can finish Gallagher Premiership season
HM Revenue & Customs have frozen the Warriors' finances in their pursuit of unpaid tax and it was only confirmed on Wednesday they would be able to meet the August payroll due that same day. As of Thursday evening, only a number of staff had received their wages because of...
