Premier League

Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders

How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said: "At Premier League level, contracts will continue to go up for the top players but, for the next few years, clubs will be a lot more sensible around what would be squad players.
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Aston Villa vs Manchester City. Premier League. Villa ParkAttendance: Attendance41,830. L Bailey (74'74th minute) E Haaland (50'50th minute)
Rotherham 1-1 Watford: Vakoun Bayo earns point for Hornets

Rotherham survived a late onslaught to claim a creditable 1-1 draw with Watford. Both sides would have been happy to see out the transfer window without losing their star men and ultimately feel the same satisfaction with sharing the points in what was an even game. Skipper Richard Wood scored...
Mikel Arteta: Disciplined Arsenal avoided repeat of panic signing mistake in on Deadline Day

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal did everything in their power to make signings on Deadline Day, but stayed disciplined to avoid making costly panic signings. The Gunners moved swiftly in the summer transfer window to bring Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner to the Emirates before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season, but injuries forced them back into the market as the deadline loomed.
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m

Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
