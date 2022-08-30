ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter

Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting

Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Swansea 1-0 QPR: Joel Piroe steers Swans to victory

Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. Piroe's future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season. But the Dutchman insisted this...
Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory

A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second

Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
