Erik ten Hag exclusive: How Cristiano Ronaldo can still impact big games, Sir Alex Ferguson advice and new signing Antony
Scrutiny, drama, pressure, wins, losses and one of the biggest stars in the world wanting to leave. Erik ten Hag has experienced it all in his first three months as Manchester United manager. That should go some way to preparing him for one of the Premier League's iconic fixtures that...
Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake". Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho...
European football round-up: Raphinha scores first Barcelona goal in win over Sevilla, while AC Milan beat Inter
Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal as the Catalans beat fellow LaLiga hotshots Sevilla 3-0 to move within two points of the top of the table. The former Leeds winger opened the scoring for Barcelona in the first half and Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage before the break, with that goal being the Polish striker's fifth goal in four league games for his new club.
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
Following another exciting and dramatic transfer window, there is plenty of intrigue heading into Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches. All eyes will be on the new signings and only time will tell if your club have done the right business. The action-packed day starts at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports...
Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie scores again as Blades return to top of Championship
Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a professional 2-0 victory at Hull. Oli McBurnie had gone 43 games without scoring until he struck at Luton last month, but his third goal in as many matches put the visitors in control after 20 minutes. Sander Berge then...
England Women talking points: Lionesses in safe hands with Mary Earps, Lauren James exudes quality on debut and Alessia Russo proves worth
Alessia Russo's seventh-minute opener and a thumping finish from Nikita Parris proved enough to earn England a 2-0 victory over Austria in Vienna on Saturday, but what did we learn from the night the Lionesses officially booked their World Cup 2023 spot?. Russo continues to grow in stature. Sarina Wiegman...
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams "lack of respect" from VAR calls as beaten boss calls for refs meeting
Jesse Marsch blamed a "lack of respect" from VAR decisions for the angry reaction which saw him sent off during Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Marsch was left seething after Crysencio Summerville was denied a penalty following what the Leeds boss felt was a pull by Brentford's Aaron Hickey. The Leeds boss felt it was a case of double standards after VAR had intervened to help award the hosts a spot-kick earlier in the game - in a review that took more than three minutes to complete.
Brighton 5-2 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers vows to fight on as Foxes manager after heavy loss on south coast
Brendan Rodgers described his Leicester side as "a jigsaw with pieces missing" but vowed to fight on as manager after a 5-2 defeat at Brighton kept them bottom of the Premier League. Brighton deepened the crisis at Leicester with an emphatic victory at the Amex Stadium on Super Sunday to...
Preston 0-1 Birmingham: Maxime Colin hits winner as North End defence is finally breached
Preston's unbeaten start in the Championship came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham. Maxime Colin put the Midlands side in front after 16 minutes when he headed home Jordan Graham's cross. The hosts had a number of chances to draw level, with...
Swansea 1-0 QPR: Joel Piroe steers Swans to victory
Joel Piroe scored for the third time in as many games as Swansea beat QPR 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship. Piroe's future was uncertain for much of the summer transfer window after scoring 24 goals in his first campaign in English football last season. But the Dutchman insisted this...
Huddersfield 0-1 Blackpool: Yuta Nakayama controversially denied equaliser at John Smith's Stadium
Canada international Theo Corbeanu's third goal in four games earned Blackpool a narrow 1-0 Championship win at struggling Huddersfield. The on-loan Wolves striker's first-half effort consigned the hosts to a sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with Danny Schofield's men having also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those contests.
Premier League hits and misses: Manchester United swap possession for points while Arsenal show 'immaturity'
The expectation when Erik ten Hag arrived at Manchester United was that he would attempt to implement the attacking, possession-based style of play that served him so well at Ajax. Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports. How much did your club spend in record-breaking window?. Big Six...
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
Luton Town 1-2 Wigan: Latics come from behind for victory
A late goal from substitute Thelo Aasgaard saw Wigan stun Luton with a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters had looked good value for the victory when Carlton Morris opened the scoring in the first half, but the Latics hit back to level through Tom Lockyer's own goal in the 80th minute, before Aasgaard curled home from 20 yards with just two minutes remaining to win it.
Reading 2-1 Stoke City: Lucas Joao scores twice on 29th birthday to send Royals back to second
Reading climbed back into the automatic promotion places and denied Alex Neil his first win as Stoke boss with a 2-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday. The Royals took the lead after less than 120 seconds when Lucas Joao capitalised on poor defending to fire in his second of the season (2), but Stoke hit back before the break through Ben Wilmot's deflected effort (40).
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticise 'soft' VAR decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Man Utd loss
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard criticised the decision to disallow Gabriel Martinelli's goal in Arsenal's defeat at Manchester United, but Roy Keane says he is "fed up with their excuses". Arsenal thought they had taken a 12th-minute lead when Martinelli finished superbly after being played through by Bukayo Saka after...
Phil Jones asked to leave Man Utd dressing room to make way for new signings - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Injury-prone Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United's training ground dressing room - to make space for Erik ten Hag's new signings. Crystal Palace are readying a £20m January transfer bid for Conor Gallagher if the England...
Brendan Rodgers exclusive interview: Leicester City manager on transfers, targets and his most difficult summer
Brendan Rodgers breezes into the room, hurriedly adjusts the air-conditioning and is all smiles as he sits down for his interview at the club’s training ground. Leicester are bottom of the table but there is a sense that the season starts now. It has been the most challenging summer...
Everton boss Frank Lampard claims Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have had red card following Amadou Onana challenge
Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed Virgil van Dijk ought to have been sent off during Saturday's goalless Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Liverpool hit the woodwork three times and Everton once but both sides had to settle for a point from a sometimes feisty stalemate. Van Dijk was cautioned...
Arsenal's shortcomings revealed by Man Utd defeat as inconsistencies continue to plague Mikel Arteta's young guns
There is a moment in Amazon's latest 'All or Nothing' documentary series, which charted Arsenal's plight across the 2021/22 campaign, where Mikel Arteta is struggling to articulate his words when addressing his squad in an enraged post-match debrief. The rant lasts about a minute, is furiously impassioned, and ends with...
