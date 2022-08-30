Read full article on original website
Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Philipsburg Woman Sentenced for Social Security, Medicaid Fraud
56-year-old Virginia Pearson of Philipsburg will be spending a year and a day in prison after admitting in Missoula Federal Justice Court on Wednesday that she lied for over 10 years to receive Social Security and Medicaid benefits that she was not eligible to receive. Federal court records indicate that...
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
UM’s Online Addiction Studies Certificate Filling Critical Counselor Shortages
MISSOULA – For University of Montana student Amanda Martinez, the decision to study addiction counseling was both academic and deeply personal. Recovering from drug addiction, Martinez wanted to use her difficult life experiences to help other women struggling with drugs and alcohol and knew she needed training to succeed.
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Missoula’s Mayoral Succession Has a Very Interesting History
As the process moves on to replace the late Mayor John Engen, the Missoula City Council will be choosing up to 12 applicants for the position that was chosen by the councilors in each of the six wards on August 29. Interviews will be held on September 7 before the...
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Two People Walk Away From Small Plane Crash in St. Ignatius
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
Childhood Vaccinations are Down, COVID Pandemic to Blame?
With the past two years being consumed by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal and necessary childhood vaccinations have dropped ‘significantly’, according to local health officials. We spoke with Brian Chaszar, Immunizations Manager with the Missoula City-County Health Department about the need for parents to resume normal...
