Glendale, AZ

Despite initial report, Cardinals cut rookie OLB Jesse Luketa

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
Early Tuesday, it was reported that rookie outside linebacker Jesse Luketa, a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, would make the 53-man roster. That did not end up happening.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Luketa is among the players the Cardinals are cutting to get the roster down to 53 players.

Luketa played well in camp and the preseason, especially on special teams, but did not do enough to make the team initially.

He is a candidate to be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The 6-3, 256-lb linebacker was selected with the 256th pick in the draft out of Penn State.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
