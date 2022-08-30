BEST TASTE – SAVORY. FRIED CHARCUTERIE BOARD by Tami Nevins-Mayes & Josey Mayes. Meats, cheeses, fruits – oh my! Chopped-up fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. Then the ingredients are wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey. Everyone’s favorite appetizer rolled into one perfect bite!

