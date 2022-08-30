Read full article on original website
Introducing BudBlockz (BLUNT): The Future of Crypto
Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has achieved more than simply changing our collective approach to finance. It has infiltrated a wide range of markets and solved many issues in a constantly evolving and digitally focused society. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is the latest digital coin set to take the cannabis industry to a new level.
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
Greek yogurt maker Chobani pulls IPO amid listing slowdown
(Reuters) -Yogurt maker Chobani is withdrawing its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier this year, marking the first high-profile casualty of the current slowdown in stock market flotations. Chobani cited "current market conditions" in its decision to scrap its...
Cracks Showing In Salesforce.com Story
CRM stock reflects broad market sentiment — only now, that sentiment clearly has weakened. A disappointing fiscal second quarter report shows slowing growth. On its face, CRM stock is not cheap — and looking closer, valuation remains a question mark. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
A 'Trend Reversal' Candidate: Stock Ready to Rally Amid Bullish Divergence!
The broader market sentiments remain volatile as zig-zag moves in the Nifty 50 index continue to trouble short-term traders. However, there are much smoother and more stable price action patterns being witnessed in individual counters, especially midcaps. Investors in these counters are not facing much volatility and are relatively having a calmer time.
What Are Synthetic Crypto Assets and Why Should You Invest in Them?
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has become a game-changer for the current economic system, addressing many of the flaws in the existing financial systems. One of the captivating opportunities is opened by synthetic assets that have the potential to provide broader liquidity and access to different asset classes. In this article, we will look at synthetic crypto assets and how to invest in them.
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell (LON:RDSa) Plc on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers. The sale reflects the two companies move out of...
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
Michael Saylor got wrecked, but Bitcoin investors needn't panic
As cryptocurrency investors know, the market moves in cycles. We had the up-cycle when Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) hit their all-time highs, and now the bears are back in town. One of them mauled MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor this week. In this case, it was a...
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The...
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined. Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The past week in the DeFi ecosystem saw major developments centered around...
GoodRx Layoffs 'an Incremental Positive' for the Company - BofA
After the close on Wednesday, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced that its board had approved layoffs of 16% of its workforce, or 140 employees. The company said the action is part of its initiatives to re-balance its investments and cost structure into prioritized areas that it believes will drive incremental long-term growth and improve margins.
Ethereum Merge and the hefty tax bill you could be in for
Ether (ETH) hodlers that don’t play their cards right following the Ethereum Merge may be in for a hefty bill come tax time, according to tax experts. Around Sept. 15, the Ethereum blockchain is set to transition from its current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), aimed at improving the network’s impact on the environment.
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
UK slips behind India to become world's 6th biggest economy
London, Sep 3 (IANS) Britain has dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy, according to Bloomberg. India toppled the UK from its position in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund.
Price analysis 9/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 315,000 jobs in August, down from the July increase of 526,000 jobs. The report was just below the Dow Jones estimate of 318,000 jobs and the slowest monthly gain since April 2021. The S&P 500 rose in response to the report, but later erased its gains, indicating that bears continue to sell on rallies.
Don't work in "lonely home silos", Jefferies CEO tells staff
(Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group would rather have its staff back at office working together than in "lonely home silos" to get the most out of the final quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in a letter on Thursday. "As long as Covid continues to be...
