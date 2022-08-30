Read full article on original website
30 schools in Sumter receive free litter kits to educate students on keeping community clean
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at 30 different public and private schools throughout Sumter are receiving free litter lesson kits. They can build environments in these boxes, which will teach them about pollution and recycling. Fifth grader Isaac Cannon saw the kit for the first time today. He told me...
walterborolive.com
OCtech Announces Honor Students for 2022 Summer Semester
Orangeburg, S.C. – The following individuals have been named honor students for the summer 2022 academic term at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College:. President’s List (full-time) Barnwell: Ronald Franklin, David Stanford. Blythewood: Haley Thomas. Cayce: Andre Jackson. Cope: John Myers. Lexington: Timothy Morris. Manning: Kevin Murray. Orangeburg: Sarah Hammett, Ramona...
Student, faculty member found dead on University of South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Fair returns successfully in Newberry
NEWBERRY — Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, said the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair was very successful and had about 10,000 people over the four days (Aug. 25-28). “So many families with their children enjoying the fair for the first time. There were crowds, but the...
coladaily.com
Student charged with bringing gun to Spring Valley High School
A Spring Valley High School student faces charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Valley was alerted Friday afternoon by school administration that the student might have a gun. The SRO then searched the 15-year-old male student,...
What is 'attainable housing', and why is it coming to Columbia?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latoya Heath-Killingsworth rents a home in Columbia while she is working on selling and purchasing a house. She is currently paying over $2,000 per month on rent. She says this is close to $1,000 more than her mortgage would be. "It's a large portion to pay...
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
abccolumbia.com
Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Sylvan’s Jewelers
Sylvan’s began in 1897 when brothers Gustaf Jonson, a watchmaker, and Johannes Sylvan, a jeweler, opened the doors to Gustaf Sylvan’s High-Grade Jewelers. This year marks our 125th year serving the Columbia area, and we are excited to celebrate with our clients and the community. The most important things to us are the relationships we’ve been able to build with our clients. They continue to support us, and that’s why we’re still here.
wach.com
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
wach.com
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
Lexington, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Colleton County High School football team will have a game with White Knoll High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Colleton County High SchoolWhite Knoll High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Post and Courier
Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate
WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WECT
2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
thelakemurraynews.net
Coach Shane Beamer, others plant national championship tree
University officials, other VIPs plant tree recognizing USC’s eight four-sport national championships. University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer joined Dr. Tom Mullikin, S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few, and University officials in the planting of an oak tree celebrating the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs: The tree planting was held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor (football) Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 30.
