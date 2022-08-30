ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

walterborolive.com

OCtech Announces Honor Students for 2022 Summer Semester

Orangeburg, S.C. – The following individuals have been named honor students for the summer 2022 academic term at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College:. President’s List (full-time) Barnwell: Ronald Franklin, David Stanford. Blythewood: Haley Thomas. Cayce: Andre Jackson. Cope: John Myers. Lexington: Timothy Morris. Manning: Kevin Murray. Orangeburg: Sarah Hammett, Ramona...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Fair returns successfully in Newberry

NEWBERRY — Crista Lukoski, executive director of Keep Newberry County Beautiful, said the Keep Newberry Beautiful Fair was very successful and had about 10,000 people over the four days (Aug. 25-28). “So many families with their children enjoying the fair for the first time. There were crowds, but the...
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged with bringing gun to Spring Valley High School

A Spring Valley High School student faces charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. The Richland County Sheriff's Department School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Valley was alerted Friday afternoon by school administration that the student might have a gun. The SRO then searched the 15-year-old male student,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
CHAPIN, SC
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Sylvan’s Jewelers

Sylvan’s began in 1897 when brothers Gustaf Jonson, a watchmaker, and Johannes Sylvan, a jeweler, opened the doors to Gustaf Sylvan’s High-Grade Jewelers. This year marks our 125th year serving the Columbia area, and we are excited to celebrate with our clients and the community. The most important things to us are the relationships we’ve been able to build with our clients. They continue to support us, and that’s why we’re still here.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Bomb threat forces Columbia-area medical building to evacuate

WEST COLUMBIA — A medical office building at the Lexington Medical Center campus was evacuated after a bomb threat and has since reopened. Officers from the medical center's Department of Public Safety as well as the Lexington Sheriff's Department spent a few hours sweeping the building. The hospital and other buildings on the campus were not evacuated.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WECT

2022 HGTV Smart Home winner chosen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - HGTV announced Aug. 31 that the winner of the HGTV Smart Home 2022 contest has been chosen. Per the announcement, Leah Nadorff of Columbia, S.C. has won the $1.2 million prize package, which consisted of:. A 3,000-square-foot home. A 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300. $100,000 from LendingTree.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Festivals, Festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
CENTERVILLE, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Coach Shane Beamer, others plant national championship tree

University officials, other VIPs plant tree recognizing USC’s eight four-sport national championships. University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer joined Dr. Tom Mullikin, S.C. Supreme Court Justice John Few, and University officials in the planting of an oak tree celebrating the University of South Carolina’s championship athletics programs: The tree planting was held at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor (football) Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 30.
COLUMBIA, SC

