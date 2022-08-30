Sylvan’s began in 1897 when brothers Gustaf Jonson, a watchmaker, and Johannes Sylvan, a jeweler, opened the doors to Gustaf Sylvan’s High-Grade Jewelers. This year marks our 125th year serving the Columbia area, and we are excited to celebrate with our clients and the community. The most important things to us are the relationships we’ve been able to build with our clients. They continue to support us, and that’s why we’re still here.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO