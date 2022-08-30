ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August

Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 Best Stocks to Buy in September

This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week

Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?

Warren Buffett is clearly a fan of bank stocks, but there's one that has been his obvious favorite in recent years. After acquiring a position in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as a result of a particularly savvy financial crisis-era investment, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has continued to put more of its capital into the financial giant. As of the latest information, Berkshire owned more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America, representing a stake of nearly 13%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Alkermes (ALKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alkermes (ALKS) closed at $24.51, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the technology...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Atlassian (TEAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlassian (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $232.42, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $41.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $86.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS

