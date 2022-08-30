ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattleschild.com

Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle

NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together

Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington State Fair kicks off Friday

Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Free concert set for Sequim Monday

SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

Amtrak Cascades service to Vancouver, BC to resume Sept. 26

SEATTLE - Amtrak Cascades on Wednesday announced that train service north of Seattle will resume on Sept. 26. In July, Amtrak announced that the train service to Vancouver, BC would resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. The company says the roundtrip will only be offered once a day...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council

King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair

Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
PUYALLUP, WA
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Treehouse Rentals In Washington State

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Famous for its lush forests, it’s no surprise that Washington State has incredible treehouses. It’s one thing to walk in the...
WASHINGTON STATE

