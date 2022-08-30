Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
seattleschild.com
Angling adventures: 10 best places to go fishing around Seattle
NOTE: Watch for beach closures before planning your fishing adventure. Fishing can be enjoyable, but kids often have shorter attention spans. It may help to combine a fishing trip with a playground—either fishing first with the promise of a playground afterward, or getting the wiggles out before settling into fishing. Visit 10 of the best places to go fishing around Seattle and head to the park after.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Tri-City Herald
Death of woman found buried in Cascades stumps Tacoma detectives, but they have theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
The Suburban Times
Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
KOMO News
City still working on seemingly endless graffiti problem throughout Seattle
SEATTLE — It is a seemingly endless problem in Seattle, crews clean up graffiti and it is back within days. The most recent example is a pedestrian tunnel at ‘Sam Smith Park,’ which WSDOT crews cleaned up last week, but by Wednesday, the graffiti was starting to come back.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
Washington State Fair kicks off Friday
Labor Day weekend is approaching, which means it’s almost time for the Washington State Fair. The fun kicks off Friday in Puyallup. Chopper 7 flew over the fairgrounds and saw organizers preparing all things people love about the fair, including livestock, rides and much more. Fair officials said that...
KOMO News
South King County cities still waiting for regional help on homelessness
AUBURN, Wash. — Since it was launched, efforts by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority to bring people off the streets have focused on Seattle's downtown core while neighboring cities wait in line for support. Auburn is one of those cities hoping for additional resources and Mayor Nancy Backus...
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts
SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
KOMO News
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveils park budget proposal to make parks 'accessible to all'
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking for $115 million in the city’s budget to go towards expanding community center hours, improving city park clean-up efforts, and more. The ambitious plan also includes millions of dollars for 12 new park sites, 80 youth employment opportunities, 26...
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
KOMO News
Amtrak Cascades service to Vancouver, BC to resume Sept. 26
SEATTLE - Amtrak Cascades on Wednesday announced that train service north of Seattle will resume on Sept. 26. In July, Amtrak announced that the train service to Vancouver, BC would resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. The company says the roundtrip will only be offered once a day...
auburnexaminer.com
Motion to Oppose Proposed Airport in Enumclaw Introduced to King County Council
King County Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Rod Dembowski, and Pete von Reichbauer on Thursday introduced legislation that would call on the Washington State Department of Transportation to remove the proposed Enumclaw location from consideration for a future airport. The motion comes in response to public outcry from surrounding cities and residents after the Greenfield site was proposed by an independent State consultant to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission.
seattlerefined.com
Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair
Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
travelawaits.com
9 Unique Treehouse Rentals In Washington State
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Famous for its lush forests, it’s no surprise that Washington State has incredible treehouses. It’s one thing to walk in the...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
