ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Children in California could soon be required to attend kindergarten

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkJCf_0hbefWPo00

CALIFORNIA — Children in California could soon be required to attend kindergarten, as the bill is sent to the governor’s desk.

According to KTTV, a bill is headed to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk that would require children to complete a year of kindergarten before first grade, if Newsom signs it.

The bill was approved by the California state senate Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California law currently allows children who are at least 5 years old to have the option to attend kindergarten until they are 6 years old, according to KTTV.

The LA Times said this bill comes after many children skipped kindergarten as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating concern for learning gaps.

If the bill gets signed, California would be joining 19 other states that make kindergarten a requirement. The only thing that students can choose is whether to attend public or private kindergarten, according to the LA Times.

KTTV said if the bill gets signed, it would go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

The LA Times said this isn’t the first time a similar bill was introduced. It was attempted to have kindergarten mandated in 2014 but former California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.
WEED, CA
WSB Radio

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Northern California wildfire burns homes, causes injuries

WEED, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the...
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
WSB Radio

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block" if her party did not win in the November elections.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
WSB Radio

Recall alert: St. James Smokehouse recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns

A smoked salmon product sold across 10 states by a Florida company is being recalled after a sample tested positive for listeria. According to Friday a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, St. James Smokehouse of Miami issued a voluntary recall of its 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Kindergarten#California State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#Kttv#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

Massachusetts authorities ID body found in landfill 17 years ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts have used advanced fingerprint technology to identify the body of a man found in a Fall River landfill in 2005. Massachusetts state police investigators, along with Fall River detectives, have begun a renewed investigation into the disappearance and death of Leon Brown, 41, of Boston.
FALL RIVER, MA
WSB Radio

Officials: Florida man arrested after 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself Thursday morning, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Thursday just after 8 a.m. that a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself and learned that Aston Simmons, 28, drove the child to a hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy