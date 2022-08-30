Read full article on original website
P2T students compete at international health occupations competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
Western Governors University and Northeast announce partnership
NORFOLK, Neb. – Western Governors University (WGU), a nonprofit, fully online university, and Northeast Community College have announced a new joint partnership that will provide students graduating with their associate degrees from any of Northeast Community College’s four campuses with an affordable pathway to earning their bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU.
Northeast to share in $25 million award to develop robotics/automation curriculum
WASHINGTON – Northeast Community College will play a key role in a new $25 million effort to help Nebraska become a national leader in robotic technologies and automation in the manufacturing and agriculture industries. Northeast is one of six partners in the Heartland Robotics Cluster that will receive funding...
Why Bother with Humanities kicks off Hawk Talks series
NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College students, employees and the public are invited to come feed their bodies and brains every second Thursday of the fall semester as part of the College’s Hawk Talks. The series of lectures feature Northeast faculty members and others speaking on a wide variety of topics. The series kicks off Sept. 8.
New high-tech K9 joins Veterinary Technology program
NORFOLK, Neb. – The newest member of the team in one program at Northeast Community College has a way of barking out orders. The College’s Veterinary Technology program now has an Advanced Canine Medical Trainer (K9 Diesel) - a full-body simulator designed for canine first responders, military working dog handlers, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians.
