Norfolk, NE

northeast.edu

P2T students compete at international health occupations competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
NORFOLK, NE
northeast.edu

Western Governors University and Northeast announce partnership

NORFOLK, Neb. – Western Governors University (WGU), a nonprofit, fully online university, and Northeast Community College have announced a new joint partnership that will provide students graduating with their associate degrees from any of Northeast Community College’s four campuses with an affordable pathway to earning their bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU.
NORFOLK, NE
northeast.edu

Why Bother with Humanities kicks off Hawk Talks series

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College students, employees and the public are invited to come feed their bodies and brains every second Thursday of the fall semester as part of the College’s Hawk Talks. The series of lectures feature Northeast faculty members and others speaking on a wide variety of topics. The series kicks off Sept. 8.
NORFOLK, NE
northeast.edu

New high-tech K9 joins Veterinary Technology program

NORFOLK, Neb. – The newest member of the team in one program at Northeast Community College has a way of barking out orders. The College’s Veterinary Technology program now has an Advanced Canine Medical Trainer (K9 Diesel) - a full-body simulator designed for canine first responders, military working dog handlers, veterinarians, and veterinary technicians.
NORFOLK, NE

