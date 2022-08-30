Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.
local21news.com
PSP| Missing man found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police on twitter said Maguire was located and is safe. Pennsylvania State Police sent out a missing endangered person advisory for 75-year-old Gerald Maguire. Maguire was last seen around Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township, Dauphin County on August 31 around 7...
Comments / 0