Kansas State

In Louisiana, health inequities raise risks for Black community

Too many African Americans contract serious diseases and die much earlier than white Americans from preventable and treatable diseases due to a lack of information, access to and the affordability of quality health care. This is heath inequity. This is economically damaging for Louisiana, morally wrong, and something we can reverse if we act now.
LOUISIANA STATE
La Rose: Dysfunctional DCFS culture demands immediate change

One of the more rewarding aspects of journalism is when our work leads to policy change that improves the lives of Louisiana citizens. In a recent example from our team, Julie O’Donoghue revealed the struggle sexual assault survivors experienced to obtain their medical records from hospitals. Her reporting ledthe Legislature to approve a law this year to ensure survivors could obtain those documents.
LOUISIANA STATE
WestRock breaks ground on $97M Hodge paper mill expansion

HODGE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction Wednesday on a $97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill, a major employer and driver of economic activity in Jackson Parish since it began operations in 1928. The investment in construction of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lion Elastomers announces $22 Million expansion of Geismar plant

GEISMAR, La. – Synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers has invested $22 million to construct a new multi-level production building housing two new finishing lines at its manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish. The expansion will increase production capacity at the plant, which supports the supply chains of automobile tire manufacturers...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
DOTD receives additional $97.8 million from FHWA

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) received word on Monday that its request for $97.8 million in additional federal highway funding was approved due to successfully obligating the full amount of its federal funding during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year. Each year the Federal Highway Administration allocates funds...
LOUISIANA STATE

