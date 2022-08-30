ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma man makes hole-in-one on a par 4, his second albatross this year

By Cameron Jourdan
 4 days ago
Ryan Ferguson celebrates his hole-in-one on the 10th hole Friday at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Beavers Bend State Park. (Photo: Oklahoma State Parks)

One Oklahoma man is having an unforgettable year on the golf course.

Ryan Ferguson was golfing at Cedar Creek Golf Course at Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow when he stepped to the par-4 10th tee and pulled driver. The hole measured at 295 yards.

After he hit the shot, he and his friends couldn’t find the ball, and they assumed he had lost it. Then they looked in the hole, and voila. There it was.

For someone who hasn’t played much golf this year, he couldn’t believe it.

“Before it got hot, I was only golfing three to four times a month,” Ferguson said. “This was the first time I golfed this summer.”

Ferguson achieved the feat on Friday, August 26. What’s more incredible, it’s not his first albatross this year. He also aced a par 4 at a course near Idabel, Oklahoma, not too far from his latest hole-in-one.

Ferguson had a better chance of being struck by lightning or killed by a shark than hitting an albatross, according to the PGA. Now, he has two this year.

