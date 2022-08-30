ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ms Dung Beatles
Women .. If you call your self a Christan ... please stay out of our Elected positions... !! An Accountable Male of any color ... that realizes there is a God and expects to give an account .. Willing to hand over his phone to his pastor every month to discuss Its contents, Every man needs a mentor , women too , but men crave it .. they need it .. and women need to be praying for Thier husbands and future husbands , men are under attack ,the more authority they have the harder the attacks. when we recognize there is a spiritual war going on, we will learn to fight on our knees instead of arguing because people kneel !! when we realize our weakness God will be glorified ..

2
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Biden declares state of emergency in Mississippi due to capital's water crisis

President Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi as a result of "a water crisis" in the state capital of Jackson, the White House said late Tuesday night. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the president had ordered his team to surge federal assistance to the region. "We are committed to helping the people of Jackson and the state of Mississippi during this urgent time of need," she said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Americans on the hook for choices they didn’t make: another harebrained Biden scheme

As the Biden administration continues its bumbling path through a disastrous domestic policy agenda, its newest proposal might take the proverbial cake: blanket student loan forgiveness. Among the myriad of bad policies this administration has put forward over the last two years, none have been so blatant in pandering to the left-wing base as the recent move to forgive $10,000 in student loans. Make no mistake, for all their highbrow language there is nothing innovative to see here. This is contract nullification, plain and simple. Worse, student loan “cancellation” is actually the shifting of a financial burden from one individual to another. Their policy is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth from the working class to the elite to the tune of $300 billion.
EDUCATION
