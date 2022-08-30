As the Biden administration continues its bumbling path through a disastrous domestic policy agenda, its newest proposal might take the proverbial cake: blanket student loan forgiveness. Among the myriad of bad policies this administration has put forward over the last two years, none have been so blatant in pandering to the left-wing base as the recent move to forgive $10,000 in student loans. Make no mistake, for all their highbrow language there is nothing innovative to see here. This is contract nullification, plain and simple. Worse, student loan “cancellation” is actually the shifting of a financial burden from one individual to another. Their policy is nothing more than a redistribution of wealth from the working class to the elite to the tune of $300 billion.

