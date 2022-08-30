Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
KSLA
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
bizmagsb.com
Stroll Spring Street at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Friday, Sept. 2
Downtown Shreveport is the place for art, shopping, strolling, history, and more on Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. Artwalk, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and our many downtown partners, returns for a free stroll that will take you to beautiful historic buildings, new restaurants, exhibit openings, galleries and even a hydroponic farm. Take the Artwalk in whatever order you would like; artists will be at each stop until 8 pm.
q973radio.com
HUGE Concert Announcement for Shreveport-Bossier
UPDATE: In case you missed the announcement.. KANE BROWN IS COMING –> https://bit.ly/3RnuCJP. This is going to be an exciting week for music fans in Shreveport-Bossier. It’s no secret that we are blessed when it comes to the live music scene in our neck of the woods. Every single week, venues all across our area are filled with talented musicians putting on a show. Of course, these performers range from local talent to world-renowned mega-stars.
KSLA
Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
How to Get Cheap Movie Tickets in Shreveport Bossier
If it's been a while since you have been to a movie, this might be the weekend to check one out. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you can catch a movie for just $3 dollars. Movie theaters in Shreveport and Bossier will be celebrating the day with the discounted prices on all movies.
westcentralsbest.com
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
bizmagsb.com
EAP has much to celebrate on 8th anniversary
With our eighth anniversary approaching, BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) has much to celebrate. EAP is the only technology accelerator in Caddo Parish, and its unique model has allowed us to expand beyond our original goals and metrics conceived eight years ago. When we first started in 2014, our...
KTBS
Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
KSLA
Shreveport businesses share difficulties due to citywide water advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Shreveport city officials continue to deal with the ongoing boil advisory, residents and businesses rush to buy usable water. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. “I had to go...
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KTAL
Horseshoe Casino to unveil new Caesar’s Sportsbook and bar
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe casino cuts the ribbon on its new Caesar’s Sportsbook Wednesday. The new cutting-edge facility gives visitors a Las Vegas-style feel right here in Bossier City. “We put all this together in three weeks,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesar’s Sportsbook designer Jeremey Jeansonne....
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Area TikToker Went Viral For Her Comfort Food Recipes
This DeSoto Parish mom and TikToker who goes by the name BrittKham went from unintentionally going viral to more than a million followers who watch her content for southern comfort recipes. @brittkham i filmed this like 5 weeks ago and now i really want pie 😩 #louisiana #foodtiktok #iceboxpie ♬...
bizmagsb.com
LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport to sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program
Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport will sign an MOU today guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine. The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited to interview...
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
bizmagsb.com
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership
Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
q973radio.com
Most Caddo Parish Schools Closed Thursday, September 1st
Due to a city-wide boil advisory, all Caddo Parish schools that use Shreveport’s water system will be forced to shut-down on Thursday, September 1st. The announcement means that most little ones in Caddo Parish will have an extra long five-day weekend, with Caddo Parish learning virtually on Friday, and Labor Day on Monday.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton rolls past Red River; North Caddo too much for Bossier
Last year, Class 2A Red River rolled into Harold E. Harlan Stadium and almost pulled a big upset against the Class 5A Haughton Buccaneers. Thursday night in Haughton, the Bucs didn’t let that happen again. Not even close. Haughton defeated Red River 35-0. The game was called at halftime...
When Will the Shreveport Boil Advisory End?
Shreveport has been under a boil advisory since Wednesday afternoon due to repairs being made at some of the city's water towers. Shreveport Water & Sewer Director William Daniel told KEEL News Thursday morning the issue with the towers was discovered during a routine maintenance service check. Daniel said:. "We...
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
