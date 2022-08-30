“Chats with the Chamber Lady” podcast gives Holmes businesses new platform for exposure

Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
NEXT WEEK: News 4 makes the move to 6:30
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a whole new show, But the same trustworthy coverage you expect from Your Hometown News Leader. Watch News 4 at 6:30 – weeknights on NBC Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
WJHG-TV
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works. EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”
Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
WJHG-TV
Bringing hope to those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need. This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution. “We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams,...
wdhn.com
Future of local landmark restaurant is uncertain
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Although the Zacks Family Restaurant is closed, work has continued for owner Zack Whaley. He has been on the phone nonstop with his insurance company to figure out what’s next for the future of his business. “Trying to get some possible bids or estimates...
wtvy.com
City blames one woman for feeding mess
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager admits mistakes have been made in the city’s feeding program but places the blame squarely on one employee. “It’s damaging to the city to know that we have an employee to do something like this,” Kevin Cowper said after the Dothan Personnel Board upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination on Wednesday.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
holmescounty.news
W00000000 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED Notice Is Hereby Given ROBERT K BONDESEN SR, the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued …
Notice Is Hereby Given ROBERT K BONDESEN SR, the holder of the following Tax certificate, has filed said certificate for a Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Parcel number, Certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
niceville.com
Ground broken on Eglin Federal Credit Union’s new Freeport branch
FREEPORT, Fla. – Eglin Federal Credit Union has broken ground on its new branch in Freeport. Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the EFCU’s growth and expansion efforts,...
TROPIC TOPICS: The Drought is Over
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team is closely monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses current activity in the tropics, potential for tropical formation, climatological September paths, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics. Watch the video above for all the […]
getthecoast.com
The newly renovated $1.1 million Okaloosa Island Boat Basin to open next week
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and ADA accessible kayak launch. The Okaloosa Island Boat Basin is located at Soundside Access Two off of Santa Rosa Boulevard, between Bluefish Drive and Caviar...
getthecoast.com
Main Street DeFuniak Springs to host 2nd Annual Oktoberfest
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its 2nd Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The event, held outdoors on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th St., will feature craft and domestic beer, food, music, axe throwing, and activities for kids and families.
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
The Extra Point: Geneva vs Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva hits highway 52 east to take on the Slocomb Red Tops for a battle of county versus city teams. In the all-time series, Geneva has been dominant in this matchup and won last year at home 14-7. Redtops win 18-13.
Chipley dominates state champions from Alabama
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Tigers knocked down the back-to-back Alabama state champions Pike Liberal Arts with a huge 46-9 win on Friday night. Chipley improves to 2-0 and will host Holmes County on Friday, September 9.
Florida woman claims $2.3M ‘prize of a lifetime’ from Florida Lottery
A Florida woman won "the prize of a lifetime" playing the $2,500 a Week for Life scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
wdhn.com
Dothan electric bills going up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Utilities will be increasing rates for consumers in Dothan due to wholesale power costs. On Friday, Dothan Utilities announced that there will be a power rate increase for many Dothan residents. This is due to increases in national fuel prices, the city will begin a power cost adjustment (PCA) to offset increases in wholesale power costs.
wdhn.com
Birdsong hearing pushed back to December
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after the judge had a scheduling conflict. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
