ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
WSLS

Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fugitive#Albemarle Police#U S Marshal#Task Force#U S Marshals
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
cbs19news

Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fredericksburg.today

Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford

A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
STAFFORD, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy