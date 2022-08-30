Read full article on original website
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
WHSV
Body cam protesters appear in Augusta County court Friday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters appeared in Augusta County court Friday for noise ordinance and disorderly conduct violations. The charges stem from protests over body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s deputies in June and July of 2021. The judge heard one case for the...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
WSLS
Man sentenced in Appomattox County fatal shooting
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 7 suspended in a fatal shooting that happened in July 2021. As we’ve reported previously, the shooting happened in a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road and resulted in the death of Carlos Rican Roman Jr., 34, of Spout Spring.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday. Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed...
WSLS
New Lynchburg police report shows a local drug overdose increase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new report published by the Lynchburg Police Department shows that drug overdoses are increasing in the Hill City. The report analyzed data from 2010 to 2022, with the highest number of overdoses in 2021 at 155. So far, there have been 107 overdoses in 2022.
Virginia State Police searching for suspect vehicle in Beltway shooting
Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County last week.
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
WHSV
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth
fredericksburg.today
Man who was shot is arrested in Stafford
A Fredericksburg man was arrested after a gun fight broke out at a local tire shop. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Monday at about 11:44 a.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon was driving South on Warrenton Road when multiple people standing outside Tires & Wheels Unlimited, 289 Warrenton Road, attempted to flag her down. A male, later identified as 33-year-old Timothy Greenage ran towards Deputy Gordon as he was bleeding from his abdomen. Greenage advised an employee of Tires and Wheels Unlimited had shot him. Greenage advised he had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee due to the business supposedly charging Greenage’s niece extra for repairs.
Fredericksburg Police searching for Best Buy shoplifters
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three people who stole items from Best Buy in Central Park.
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
